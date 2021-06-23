If your heart skipped a beat when you saw actors fighting wolves or walking in front of a train, it was simply the magic of the green screen. Today, we have curated a list of some jaw-dropping scenes from Bollywood movies that you believed were true but were actually the result of remarkable VFX.

via GIPHY

1. Kick

Source: YouTube

2. Cocktail

Source: YouTube

3. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Source: YouTube
4. Chak De! India

Source: YouTube
5. Dostana

Source: YouTube

6. Baahubali: The Beginning

Source: YouTube
7. Padmaavat

Source: YouTube
8. Sultan

Source: YouTube

9. Chennai Express

Source: YouTube
10. Judwaa 2

Source: YouTube

11. Happy New Year

Source: YouTube

12. OMG: Oh My God!

Source: YouTube

13. Fan

Source: YouTube

14. Dhoom 3

Source: YouTube

15. Krrish

Source: YouTube

16. Ra.One

Source: YouTube
17. Special 26

Source: YouTube
18. Ready

Source: YouTube

19. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Source: YouTube
20. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Source: YouTube
21. Sanju

Source: YouTube
22. Phillauri

Source: YouTube
23. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Source: YouTube
24. Fukrey Returns

Source: YouTube
25. Kesari

Source: YouTube
26. Om Shanti Om

Source: YouTube
All hail the great VFX!