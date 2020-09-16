If 2020 has deflated all your travel plans, crushed your wanderlusty spirit, and made you realise that you took this little joy for granted, welcome aboard.

However, there is still a way in which we could virtually travel around the globe while chilling in our pajamas and being on an indefinite house-arrest!

These fun-filled wanderlusty movies will soothe your inner travel bug:

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara if you've missed out road-tripping in Spain while embarking on an adventurous journey.

2. Call Me By Your Name if you thought you'd be spending the summers in Italy.

3. Tamasha if you've always wanted to wander the lanes of Croatia by the beach.

4. Midnight In Paris if you thought you'll be introspecting in the city of love.

5. Dil Dhadakne Do if you wish to be on board and set the sail for a luxurious cruise across the Mediterranean sea.

6. Sex And The City 2 if you'd rather be in Abu Dhabi chilling with your chicas.

7. Dil Chahta Hai, if you still haven't taken that Goa trip with your childhood friends.

8. Lost In Translation if you've always wanted to experience the nightlife and the proficient culture of Tokyo.

9. The Bucket List if you have always wanted to go on an African safari and wander around most of the seven wonders of the world.

10. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani if you miss taking a trip to the hot and cold deserts of the country. The snow-capped mountains of Manali with your gang or going to the palatial desert city of Udaipur.

11. Queen if you're missing a solo, backpacking trip to Paris & Amsterdam, and majorly craving the hostel culture.

12. Roman Holidays for your 60's themed Instagrammable vacay on a Vespa in the beautiful 'eternal' city of Rome.

13. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayege if you always wished to take the Euro-rail and find your Raj.

14.The Grand Budapest Hotel if you're fancying the luxuries of an exotically eccentric hotel.

15. Highway if you miss taking spontaneous road trips in the serene valley of Himachal Pradesh for a weekend getaway.

16. Piku if you're missing the experience of road-tripping with your family or visiting the aesthetic city of pure joy, Kolkata.

17. Anjaana Anjaani if your plan to go to Las Vegas was put on hold this year too.

18. Ibiza if you've always wanted to take a trip to Barcelona with your girl gang.

19. English Vinglish if you really wanted to explore the essence of NYC on foot.

20. Eat Pray Love if you missed the spiritual journey of reconnecting with yourself in Italy, India, Bali.

21. Rockstar if you have always wanted to visit the historic city of Prague with baroque buildings, the gothic architecture, and the neo-millennial youth culture.

22. Mamma Mia if you love beaches, bohemian aesthetics, and a hint of the Meditareian breeze of Greece!

23. The Hangover Part II if your fun-filled, adventurous bachelorette in Bangkok got rescheduled.

24. Due Date if you just miss the essence of wandering while taking a road trip.

25. The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty if you've always wanted to visit Greenland and Iceland to see the northern lights.

26. Crazy Rich Asians if you've always thought about exploring the fast-paced life and neo-traditions of Singapore.

27. Interstellar if you're wondering what to do with your PPE suits and would rather be on another planet or wander around in space.

Grab your popcorn, pack a virtual bag, and come on board.