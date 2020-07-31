Exhausted your watch-list of shows and movies? Looking for something new to watch? Here is everything streaming on Netflix in the month of August.

1. Connected - 2 August

Science journalist Latif Nasser explores the ways in which we are all connected to each other - right from our poop to the clouds.

2. Immigration Nation - 3 August

A documentary series about the ongoing struggles of America's broken immigration system.

3. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend - 5 August

In a special interactive episode, you get to decide what Kimmy needs to do next, from getting married to destroying the Reverand.

4. Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave - 4 August

Team Flounder is ready to take the sea back this summer, while hosting and competing in the International Beachmaster Competition.

5. World's Most Wanted - 5 August

A docuseries that profiles five of the world’s most wanted criminals who have avoided capture despite the world looking for them.

6. The Rain: Season 3 - 6 August

In this third season of the post-apocalyptic series, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity.

7. Selling Sunset: Season 3 - 7 August

Another season full of drama. Season 3 of this real estate reality TV show brings forth a major sale and one broker's very public breakup.

8. Work It - 7 August

A teenager's dream of getting into her favourite college depends on a dance competition, so she forms a group of amateur dancers to take on the best squad in school. She may have a chance, if only she actually knew how to dance.





P.S. This film stars Jordan Fisher so thank us later.

9. Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids - 11 August

In his first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider talks about his family and personal life.

10. (Un)Well - 12 August

A docuseries that takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, with cult-like following. But do these 'alternate' medicines actually work?

11. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl - 12 August

A film starring Janhvi Kapoor, based on the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who made history by becoming India's first female combat pilot in the Kargil War.

12. Teenage Bounty Hunters - 14 August

Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance their lives as students during the day and bounty hunters at night.

13. 3%: Season 4 - 14 August

The dystopian thriller about making it to the better side in order to survive is back with another season.

14. Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story - 14 August

A show based on the true story of socialite Betty Broderick who hits a homicidal boiling point during a divorce from her unfaithful husband.

15. Project Power - 14 August

A teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to stop the sale of a pill that gives people superpowers for 5 minutes.

16. Stranger: Season 2 - 15 August

In the second season of this K-drama, Si-mok and Yeo-jin uncover a new set of murky secrets as they pursue a series of intertwined cases.

17. Crazy Awesome Teachers - 17 August

A group of teachers and students plan a way to take back money from a gangster, that was stolen from them.

18. High Score - 19 August

A documentary series about the rise of the golden era in gaming, the competition and other milestones.

19. Biohackers - 20 August

In a bid to find what happened to her family, a medical students finds herself entangled in the world of biohacking.

20. Hoops - 21 August

This adult Netflix cartoon tells the story of a high school basketball coach who will do anything to get his terrible team to the big leagues.

21. Lucifer: Season 5 - 21 August

Lucifer and detective Chloe Decker are back with another season as they solve supernatural crimes on Earth.

22. Trinkets: Season 2 - 25 August

Welcome another season of the teen shoplifters who are still stealing, sprinkled with some drama.

23. Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol - 26 August

In this K-drama, two people poles apart meet at a quaint private piano academy in a small village.

24. Rising Phoenix - 26 August

It tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games that sparked a global movement. Changing the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential.

25. I AM A KILLER: Released - 28 August

In this crime docuseries, a convict who is set out on parole after 30 years of being sentenced to death for murder, making a shocking confession.

26. Class of ‘83

Starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, this movie follows the story of a policeman who is wrongfully accused and punished.

27. Masaba Masaba

A scripted series based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta’s life, enacted by the mother-daughter duo, Masaba, and Neena Gupta themselves.

Are you ready to binge?





All images are screenshots from Netflix YouTube unless stated otherwise.