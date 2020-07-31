Exhausted your watch-list of shows and movies? Looking for something new to watch? Here is everything streaming on Netflix in the month of August. 

1. Connected - 2 August

Science journalist Latif Nasser explores the ways in which we are all connected to each other - right from our poop to the clouds. 

2. Immigration Nation - 3 August

A documentary series about the ongoing struggles of America's broken immigration system.

3. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend - 5 August

In a special interactive episode, you get to decide what Kimmy needs to do next, from getting married to destroying the Reverand. 

4. Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave - 4 August

Team Flounder is ready to take the sea back this summer, while hosting and competing in the International Beachmaster Competition.

5. World's Most Wanted - 5 August

A docuseries that profiles five of the world’s most wanted criminals who have avoided capture despite the world looking for them. 

6. The Rain: Season 3 - 6 August

In this third season of the post-apocalyptic series, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity. 

7. Selling Sunset: Season 3 - 7 August

Another season full of drama. Season 3 of this real estate reality TV show brings forth a major sale and one broker's very public breakup.

8. Work It - 7 August

A teenager's dream of getting into her favourite college depends on a dance competition, so she forms a group of amateur dancers to take on the best squad in school. She may have a chance, if only she actually knew how to dance. 


P.S. This film stars Jordan Fisher so thank us later. 

9. Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids - 11 August

In his first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider talks about his family and personal life. 

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
Source: Daily Soap Dish

10. (Un)Well - 12 August

A docuseries that takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, with cult-like following. But do these 'alternate' medicines actually work? 

11. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl - 12 August

A film starring Janhvi Kapoor, based on the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who made history by becoming India's first female combat pilot in the Kargil War. 

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Source: New Indian Express

12. Teenage Bounty Hunters - 14 August

Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance their lives as students during the day and bounty hunters at night.  

13. 3%: Season 4 - 14 August

The dystopian thriller about making it to the better side in order to survive is back with another season. 

14. Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story - 14 August

A show based on the true story of socialite Betty Broderick who hits a homicidal boiling point during a divorce from her unfaithful husband. 

15. Project Power - 14 August

A teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to stop the sale of a pill that gives people superpowers for 5 minutes. 

16. Stranger: Season 2 - 15 August

In the second season of this K-drama, Si-mok and Yeo-jin uncover a new set of murky secrets as they pursue a series of intertwined cases.

Stranger: Season 2
Source: Kdramapal

17. Crazy Awesome Teachers - 17 August

A group of teachers and students plan a way to take back money from a gangster, that was stolen from them. 

18. High Score - 19 August

A documentary series about the rise of the golden era in gaming, the competition and other milestones. 

High Score
Source: nintendowire

19. Biohackers - 20 August

In a bid to find what happened to her family, a medical students finds herself entangled in the world of biohacking. 

20. Hoops - 21 August

This adult Netflix cartoon tells the story of a high school basketball coach who will do anything to get his terrible team to the big leagues. 

Source: Denofgeek

21. Lucifer: Season 5 - 21 August

Lucifer and detective Chloe Decker are back with another season as they solve supernatural crimes on Earth. 

Lucifer: Season 5
Source: CBR

22. Trinkets: Season 2 - 25 August

Welcome another season of the teen shoplifters who are still stealing, sprinkled with some drama. 

23. Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol - 26 August

In this K-drama, two people poles apart meet at a quaint private piano academy in a small village. 

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
Source: Kdaily

24. Rising Phoenix - 26 August

It tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games that sparked a global movement. Changing the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential.

Rising Phoenix
Source: Disability insider

25. I AM A KILLER: Released - 28 August

In this crime docuseries, a convict who is set out on parole after 30 years of being sentenced to death for murder, making a shocking confession. 

26. Class of ‘83

Starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, this movie follows the story of a policeman who is wrongfully accused and punished. 

Source: Twitter

27. Masaba Masaba

A scripted series based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta’s life, enacted by the mother-daughter duo, Masaba, and Neena Gupta themselves. 

Are you ready to binge? 


All images are screenshots from Netflix YouTube unless stated otherwise. 