Directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar, Shershaah, gives us an insight into the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. The film just released on Amazon Prime Video and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
It depicts the officer's personal life while also paying homage to his achievements and the missions he undertook with his comrades.
So if you're curious and want to know whether the film is worth a watch, take a look at these tweets.
This film has kept me hooked so far.. I haven't been able to blink my eyes.. Mesmerizing cinematography.. #Shershaah @SidMalhotra @advani_kiara @DharmaMovies @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/bu8WkcYum4— Manisha Patel (@Manishapatel99) August 11, 2021
#Shershaah - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 12, 2021
EXCEPTIONAL & INSPIRATIONAL saga of courage,nationalism & sacrifice. Director @vishnu_dir storytelling is compelling,War sequences are grand & shot realistically . @SidMalhotra exhibits his career best act. @advani_kiara & supporting cast are top notch. pic.twitter.com/V0F3fcKoPH
#Shershaah is one of the best War Drama made in Bollywood.Easily Surpasses Uri in Giving Vibes of Real, Authentic Storytelling and Screenplay.#SidharthMalhotra is Brilliant. This has to be his Game Change.Would have got a massive hit if released in Theaters.#ShershaahOnPrime pic.twitter.com/lBwpLBJZqu— Aatmanirbhar Bhaijaan 2.0 (@imaatmanirbhar) August 12, 2021
Finally Aajj Dekh Hi Liya— HRitesh Pandey (@Therealriteshp) August 12, 2021
Mr @SidMalhotra Vikram Batra reporting sir. Suppbb 👍👍
@advani_kiara She's looking so beautiful 😍😘 Outstanding Performance 👍👍👍👌👌👌#Shershaah @SidMalhotra @DharmaMovies @karanjohar #Shershaah #ShershaahOnPrime 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Y56SCda297
#ShershaahOnPrime #Shershaah— ᖇᗩᒍ 💫ᴛᴇᴀᴍ ᴀᴋꜱʜᴀʀᴀ ꜱɪɴɢʜ (@SherShaah_1) August 11, 2021
Salute to Captain Vikram Batra for Sacrificing himself for our nation
What a Great Story!!What a movie
What a Amazing performance by @SidMalhotra Sid bro you totally kill it men.. no one play Vikram batra better than you men ,career best performance pic.twitter.com/2w9zog3MMi
#ShershaahOnPrime— Mr. dwivedi 🔥 (@vivekdwivedi287) August 12, 2021
Kya movie hai , Vikram batra sir was so great , watched first half , there are many goosebumps moment. pic.twitter.com/jqsdAmplVg
i don’t think i will ever stop appreciating sidharth for the performance he gave. His hardwork, his dedication literally showed. What a beautiful beautiful performance @SidMalhotra , you should be proud of yourself ❤️❤️❤️ #ShershaahOnPrime #Shershaah— aakshi 🦕 (@kiaraastan) August 11, 2021
Such A Wonderful Performance By @SidMalhotra As A Captain. Must Watch this Movie. #ShershaahOnPrime pic.twitter.com/13fY1pb6bb— Dhvij Patel 💛🤟 (@ImDhvij) August 12, 2021
just finished watching #Shershaah and im speechless. im crying and feeling literally blank. this movie was something else. exceptional. unbelievable.— jheel 🌸 (@notsojheelous) August 11, 2021
im proud of you @SidMalhotra
you did it! #ShershaahOnPrime pic.twitter.com/fCXG8BQHah
Awesome movie, must watch !— Eleven 🌸 (@enliven1111) August 12, 2021
It's a great story of a our warrior Capt.Vikram Batra and @SidMalhotra is really Killin the character 🔥 #ShershaahOnPrime pic.twitter.com/IZT9kfhpNt
Just watched #ShershaahOnPrime , a movie on extraordinary & exemplary courage of #VikramBatra 🔥🔥🔥🔥@SidMalhotra Amazing Job Bhai🙏.. Love you❤#VikramBatra Amar rahe.#Shershaah pic.twitter.com/wRuQZ8krKg— PRANJAL 2.0 (@Impritam67) August 12, 2021
A fantastic film about indian historical kargil war everyone should know about it #ShershaahOnPrime pic.twitter.com/q0WfBjUnBF— celebrity (@Shah_151) August 12, 2021
#ShershaahOnPrime MASTERPIECE🇮🇳— Prateek R Dubey (@Cinema_with_PRD) August 12, 2021
Completely blown away by the performances, emotions, storytelling & the kind of scale film has!@SidMalhotra has outdone himself in #Shershaah & delivered his BEST performance. Every emotion was heartfelt♥️
Rating 4.5/5#ShershaahReview pic.twitter.com/jKoyrG2uyK
Absolutely loved #ShershaahOnPrime. This movie could have shattered all the boxoffice records if it had been released in theatres. @SidMalhotra nailed the captain batra's role, he was phenomenal and kiara looked gorgeous. This movie is gonna be a game-changer for Sid malhotra.— n (@naur4u) August 11, 2021
im sorry but lemme cri real fast and come back because WHAT THE ACTUAL FUDGE 😩 its gonn be a long time before i get over this absolutely awe inspiring and spectacular movie :) @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara be stealing hearts out there 🤍#ShershaahOnPrime— hooda from the hoods (@ansarihudaa) August 11, 2021
Couldn’t sleep without watching #ShershaahOnPrime and I’m half way it’s worth watching 🔥@SidMalhotra @advani_kiara #Shershaah pic.twitter.com/0KIqqFjegJ— Aman Jain (@amanj_13) August 11, 2021
Magnificent direction and top notch chemistry between the actors overall a great movie #ShershaahOnPrime pic.twitter.com/pSg5APRNa2— arslan (@BeingArslan_) August 12, 2021
This movie has everything you need to watch! Romance, Action, Thriller ✨ The Story of Captain Vikram Batra, Got to know more abt him through @sidmalhotra ❤️— Àshîsh✨ (@Sid0729Star) August 12, 2021
And that sweet love story betwen Vikram and Dimple is like cherry on the top 🍒
A perfect Biopic 🔥#ShershaahOnPrime https://t.co/f4hhaiJ5DV
Captain Vikram Batra must be smiling somewhere seeing all the love and respect he has got.. He will forever be engraved into our memories.. #Shershaah @SidMalhotra @advani_kiara @DharmaMovies @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/hlNbhoVBj8— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 11, 2021
What an amazing movie!!! This movie is going to be the best movie in 2021. Thanks @karanjohar and @DharmaMovies team to bring such movies in these times..... also @SidMalhotra & @advani_kiara have put their best to make this blockbuster.#ShershaahOnPrime #ShershaahReview— Jagat Jyoti Sha (@JagatSha) August 12, 2021
#ShershaahOnPrime 🇮🇳— V I J U V I J A Y A N (@vijuvijayan6) August 12, 2021
Completely blown away by the performances, emotions, storytelling
Sidharth Malhotra Done his job neatly.. Kiara Advani ❤.. VFX & Cinematography, BGM Was Superb, Good Making @vishnu_dir.
A sincere tribute to the legacy of #CaptainVikramBatra. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oKivY8NU4l
#SherShaah is One of the best war time movies ever made in the history of Indian Cinema. @SidMalhotra has nailed the part of #VikramBatra. Brilliance at par. #ShershaahOnPrime— Brijesh! (@iBrijeshV) August 12, 2021
Hands down for the makers of #Shershaah !! Truly remarkable movie, Undoubtedly its @SidMalhotra's best performance ever !! #ShershaahOnPrime is worth watching. #ShershaahReview @advani_kiara is ♥️ pic.twitter.com/P2XxvQU98k— Lovable Monster (@FotographerAmol) August 12, 2021
Wow! What a movie, it is 😍@SidMalhotra has lived the role of #Shershaah Vikram Batra!— Abhilash Prakash (@ExactlyInWords) August 12, 2021
Movie was very emotional and indeed has given justice to the brave hearts who fought for our nation.
Every scene is so exceptional!
Loved it to the core ❤️#ShershaahOnPrime
Superb acting by everyone,well written and directed ! Great justification to the characters. A heart wrenching performance from @SidMalhotra #ShershaahOnPrime #ShershaahReview pic.twitter.com/vLyJxPI1fk— Bikram keshari Mishra (@criticalbikram) August 12, 2021
Okay...— Anwesha_ drdz#KabhiTumheYaad💙 (@Anwesha__drdz) August 12, 2021
I'm gonna watch the movie again
. I can't resist my self..
It's such an amazing movie 🙌🔥#Shershaah #ShershaahOnPrime
You can take a look at the trailer here.
It is available to watch here.