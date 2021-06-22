Many Bollywood films have been delayed due to the pandemic. However, as some chose to go the OTT way and others opt for a theatrical release, here are the movies that will finally release in the second half of 2021.

1. Haseen Dillruba - 2 July

This Netflix murder mystery, stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles.

2. 14 Phere - 9 July

This rom-com stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, and will release theatrically across the country on 9 July.

3. Toofaan - 16 July

This sports film stars Farhan Akhtar as a national level boxer and is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Bell Bottom - 27 July

Despite the pandemic, this crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi is hoping to see a theatrical release.

5. Radhe Shyam - 30 July

This period romance film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages, and is looking at a theatrical release.

6. Gangubai Kathiawadi - 30 July

This biographical crime drama tells the story of a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role along with Vijay Raaz , Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa. Though it was slated for a theatrical release on 30 July, the film may be pushed because the shoot was halted.

7. Atrangi Re - 6 August

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, little is known about this romantic film apart from the fact that it was originally slated to release on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

8. Attack - 13 August

This action thriller film is based on true events and inspired by a hostage crisis. It stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

9. Jayeshbhai Jordaar - 27 August

This comedy stars Ranveer Singh as a Gujarati man who believes in equality between the sexes. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi. Initially expected to release on 2 October 2020, this film is now slated for a theatrical release on 27 August, 2021.

10. Liger - 9 September

This romantic sports action film has been shot in both Telugu and Hindi, and stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Though it has received a OTT offer, the film is currently slated for a theatrical release.

11. Bhoot Police - 10 September

This horror comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar.

12. Anek - 17 September

Not much is known about this film apart from the fact that it is a 'highly political drama' helmed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Ayushmann Khurrana.



13. Bunty Aur Babli 2 - TBA

Originally slated to release in theatres on 23 April 2021, this film starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh has been postponed for later this year.

Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, #YRF has taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2021

14. Tadap - 24 September

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, this romantic action film is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100 and is scheduled to be release theatrically.

15. Dhaakad - 1 October

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, this action film is slated to release theatrically this year.

16. Maidaan - 15 October

This biographical sports film set between 1952–1962 stars Ajay Devgn as football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim.

17. Looop Lapeta - 22 October

This thriller stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles and is slated for a theatrical release.

18. Prithviraj - 5 November

This period action film stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in prominent roles. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

19. Jersey - 5 November

About a middle-aged man who wants to play for the Indian cricket team, this film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name, starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

20. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - 19 November

Though expected to release theatrically in the second half of this year, the film starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani is still in the process of being shot.

21. Heropanti 2 - 3 December

Tiger Shroff will be seen sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria in this second instalment of Heropanti.

My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas 🥳❤️#SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2@khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/g9JyMNzhiM — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 2, 2021

22. Laal Singh Chaddha - 24 December

An adaptation of the classic film, Forrest Gump which was based on Winston Groom's 1986 book of the same name, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles. Originally slated for Christmas 2020, this film is hoping to hit the theatres in 2021.

23. Cirkus - 31 December

This Rohit Shetty comedy stars Ranveer Singh in a double role alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra. The film is an official adaptation of the 1982 film, Angoor, based on the William Shakespeare play, The Comedy of Errors.

24. '83 - TBA

Initially slated to release on 4 June, this biographical sports film starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri, is now expected to release in the second half of the year.

25. Sooryavanshi - TBA

A part of Rohit Shetty's franchise, Sooryavanshi was expected to release in March but due to the pandemic, the film has been shifted to the second half of the year.

26. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - 9 July

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, this romantic film is slated to release theatrically on 9 July 2021.

27. Ram Setu - TBA

Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha, this film may release later this year on Amazon Prime Video.

so excited to announce our first co-production - #RamSetu - a film which is a bridge between generations past, present and future! 💕

Looking forward to bringing this story to y’all with an exemplary cast and dream team!@akshaykumar @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/uu0G9Icjw6 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 17, 2021

Which are you most excited for?