Have you ever watch someone die on-screen and the image has since remain engraved in your brain? Maybe because it was so important to the storyline, was a plot twist or just too sad. 


Here are some of the deaths in Bollywood movies that we haven't forgotten, years later. 

1. Jimmy Shergill's role as Zaheer Ali in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was small but his death left us all in tears especially when he begged Munna to save him. 

Source: YouTube

2. When Tina, the little girl in Mr India gets lured away by a toy and dies in a horrid bomb blast. We're still recovering from this, decades later. 

mr india
Source: YouTube

3. We watched Varun die in Lootera, knowing what he had done for Pakhi, and we couldn't hold back the sobs. 

Lootera
Source: Amazon

4. Aman taking his last breath in Kal Ho Na Ho and bidding farewell to all the people in his life, was a moment that broke us. 

Kal Ho Na Ho
Source: YouTube / Dharma Productions

5. An ode to Neerja's sacrifice, this movie perfectly captured the emotions behind her death. 

Source: NDTV

6. When Dolly died at the hands of her husband in Omkara, minutes before we found out she never cheated on him. *cries big fat tears* 

Source: Eros Now

7. Nothing could have prepared us to watch Ram and Leela take each other's lives in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela because they didn't want to die at the hands of others.

Source: YouTube

8. Captain Vikram Batra's death in Shershaah left us with a sense of pride but it was also overwhelming to watch the sacrifice he made. 

Source: Amazon Prime Video

9. When Ethan gave his final speech before his death in Guzaarish, we all felt a bit too much. 

Guzaarish
Source: Blogspot / Sanjay Leela Bhansali

10. Sukhi, Aslam, Laxman, DJ and Karan's deaths in Rang De Basanti were so powerful that no other film has left this kind of impact yet. 

Rang De Basanti
Source: YouTube

11. Mahabir's death in Highway came quite suddenly and was definitely one of the most defining moments of this incredible film. 

Highway
Source: Disney+Hotstar

12. Meera finding Arjun murdered at the railway bridge in NH10 felt like a punch in the gut. 

Source: YouTube / Eros Now

13. When Amar and Meghna decided to stay together and die in Dil Se.... 

Source: Rediff

14. Ishwarchand holding on to dear life just to name his newborn grandson in Waqt: The Race Against Time, was so endearing and heart-wrenching to watch. 

Source: Eros Entertainment

15. Kalpana dying before Sachin had the chance to reveal his real identity in Ghajini, is one of the most frustrating scenes in Bollywood history. 

Source: YouTube

16. Sameer being killed as a result of a hate crime in My Name Is Khan, was so close to reality that it felt personal. 

my name is khan
Source: YouTube

17. Auro finally called Amol Paa before smiling and taking his last breath was a fine example of Amitabh Bachchan's fine acting skills.  

Paa
Source: YouTube

18. Devdas taking his last breath in front of Paro's house is one of the most iconic scenes in Bollywood. 

devdas
Source: YouTube

19. Omkar accidentally shooting Ishaan in Kai Po Che! was something none of us saw coming. 

Kai po che
Source: YouTube

20. When Preet was stabbed by Sartaj's brother in Udta Punjab, the quick death felt like a punch in the gut. 

Source: Netflix

21. Shekhar finding out that Mahalakshmi was a double agent, minutes before she shot him in Khakee was the plot twist of the year. 

Source: YouTube

22. Bhashkor getting the peaceful death he wished for in Piku was a bittersweet moment. 

piku
Source: DNA India

23. When Bajirao succumbed to his injuries and Mastani died in captivity at the same time, we all had goosebumps.

Source: YouTube
bajirao mastani
Source: YouTube

24. Parma and Zoya's bodies lying on the terrace in Ishaqzaade, had us heartbroken. 

Source: DNA India

25. The war cry scene in Uri: The Surgical Strike, where Vihaan's niece cries during his funeral, had us sobbing like a baby. 

uri
Source: Zee5

26. Shaalu reaching Deepak at the cremation ground in Masaan was a death we didn't see coming. 

Source: Imdb

27. When Jai shot Neha in the last scene of this film, we all let out a sigh of relief. Because let's be honest, she was terrible. 

Source: YouTube

28. Though Shekhar's death in this movie wasn't as impactful because we hardly knew him, this song made us feel so emotional. 

Which Bollywood on-screen death impacted you the most?