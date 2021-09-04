Have you ever watch someone die on-screen and the image has since remain engraved in your brain? Maybe because it was so important to the storyline, was a plot twist or just too sad.





Here are some of the deaths in Bollywood movies that we haven't forgotten, years later.

1. Jimmy Shergill's role as Zaheer Ali in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was small but his death left us all in tears especially when he begged Munna to save him.

2. When Tina, the little girl in Mr India gets lured away by a toy and dies in a horrid bomb blast. We're still recovering from this, decades later.

3. We watched Varun die in Lootera, knowing what he had done for Pakhi, and we couldn't hold back the sobs.

4. Aman taking his last breath in Kal Ho Na Ho and bidding farewell to all the people in his life, was a moment that broke us.

5. An ode to Neerja's sacrifice, this movie perfectly captured the emotions behind her death.

6. When Dolly died at the hands of her husband in Omkara, minutes before we found out she never cheated on him. *cries big fat tears*

7. Nothing could have prepared us to watch Ram and Leela take each other's lives in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela because they didn't want to die at the hands of others.

8. Captain Vikram Batra's death in Shershaah left us with a sense of pride but it was also overwhelming to watch the sacrifice he made.

9. When Ethan gave his final speech before his death in Guzaarish, we all felt a bit too much.

10. Sukhi, Aslam, Laxman, DJ and Karan's deaths in Rang De Basanti were so powerful that no other film has left this kind of impact yet.

11. Mahabir's death in Highway came quite suddenly and was definitely one of the most defining moments of this incredible film.

12. Meera finding Arjun murdered at the railway bridge in NH10 felt like a punch in the gut.

13. When Amar and Meghna decided to stay together and die in Dil Se....

14. Ishwarchand holding on to dear life just to name his newborn grandson in Waqt: The Race Against Time, was so endearing and heart-wrenching to watch.

15. Kalpana dying before Sachin had the chance to reveal his real identity in Ghajini, is one of the most frustrating scenes in Bollywood history.

16. Sameer being killed as a result of a hate crime in My Name Is Khan, was so close to reality that it felt personal.

17. Auro finally called Amol Paa before smiling and taking his last breath was a fine example of Amitabh Bachchan's fine acting skills.

18. Devdas taking his last breath in front of Paro's house is one of the most iconic scenes in Bollywood.

19. Omkar accidentally shooting Ishaan in Kai Po Che! was something none of us saw coming.

20. When Preet was stabbed by Sartaj's brother in Udta Punjab, the quick death felt like a punch in the gut.

21. Shekhar finding out that Mahalakshmi was a double agent, minutes before she shot him in Khakee was the plot twist of the year.

22. Bhashkor getting the peaceful death he wished for in Piku was a bittersweet moment.

23. When Bajirao succumbed to his injuries and Mastani died in captivity at the same time, we all had goosebumps.

24. Parma and Zoya's bodies lying on the terrace in Ishaqzaade, had us heartbroken.

25. The war cry scene in Uri: The Surgical Strike, where Vihaan's niece cries during his funeral, had us sobbing like a baby.

26. Shaalu reaching Deepak at the cremation ground in Masaan was a death we didn't see coming.

27. When Jai shot Neha in the last scene of this film, we all let out a sigh of relief. Because let's be honest, she was terrible.

28. Though Shekhar's death in this movie wasn't as impactful because we hardly knew him, this song made us feel so emotional.

Which Bollywood on-screen death impacted you the most?