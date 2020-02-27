February was the month of romances online, but March looks quite action-packed. Here are all the shows and movies releasing online in March 2020 that you just can't miss.

1. Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix)

This Korean zombie period drama is coming back on March 13 for another season and this time the crowned prince is ready to save the kingdom.

2. Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix)

This video game is about to get its very own animated series on March 19, which basically looks like a badass samurai cyberpunk version of the web series.

3. Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix)

This animation adaption of a video-game will get a 10-episode long season 3 with a lot of vampire-killing action. It's set to release on March 5.

4. Guilty (Netflix)

This Netflix original film starring Kiara Advani is centred around a young spoiled rich songwriter whose singer boyfriend is accused of rape and she can't decide if he's guilty or not. It'll hit the streaming platform on March 6.

5. I Am Jonas (Netflix)

This French drama follows a man who can't stop going back to his problematic love affair a trouble boy named Nathan and will hit Netflix on March 6.

6. Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix)

This adult cartoon series centred around a police department that does a terrible job at protecting its town is all set to make a comeback with a second season on March 6.

7. Spenser Confidential (Netflix)

This Netflix original film starring Mark Wahlberg and Post Malone follows a former cop who is forced to return to Boston's criminal underworld after becoming the part of a murder conspiracy. It's set to stream on March 6.

8. Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix)

In this Spanish crime film set to release on March 6, experts try to catch a ritual murderer who has been terrorising a city in Spain's Basque Country for almost 20 years.

9. Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix)

David Chang is ready to voyage on another season of delicious food adventures with celebrities. It could gross and pretty delicious when this show hits the streaming platform on March 6.

10. Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix)

Set in 1970s Pakistan, this animation follows the story of a 14-year-old Pari who wants to be a pilot while her father is preparing to get her married to an older man. The film will hit Netflix on March 8.

11. On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix)

Monse, Ruby, Cesar, and Jamal get kidnapped in the third season of this show, just before Monse leaves to the boarding school. It's set to release on March 11.

12. Hospital Playlist (Netflix)

This Korean show follows a group of doctors who studied together and now practice together, all while managing to make time for their very own band. The new episode of the show will be available to stream every Thursday from March 12.

13. 100 Humans (Netflix)

This show is basically just a social science experiment with 100 humans from different backgrounds, age and demographics answering questions about love, happiness and life. It'll release on March 13.

14. Elite: Season 3 (Netflix)

This Spanish show about the chaos that ensues in a private school after one of the student is murdered is back with a third season on March 13.

15. Unorthodox (Netflix)

This Netflix mini series follows the journey of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman who runs away from an arranged marriage to begin a new life in another country. But her dark past soon begins to catch up with her.

16. Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix)

This docuseries is back with another season of stories of scandals and corruption that took the world by a storm. It's set to hit Netflix on March 11.

17. Bloodride (Limited Series) (Netflix)

A group of passengers head towards a destination filled with horrors in this Netflix anthology series set to release on March 13.

18. Go Karts (Netflix)

This Australian film follows the story of a 15-year-old boy who discovers his love for go karting after moving to a new town. It'll release on March 13.

19. Lost Girls (Netflix)

This drama mystery film is based on a book of the same name where a mother sheds light on a string of unsolved murder cases while looking for her missing daughter. It'll begin streaming on March 13.

20. The Platform (Netflix)

This sci-fi film in Spanish (El Hoyo) is set in the future where prisoners are housed in vertical cells. And inmates in the upper cells are fed while those below starve. It's scheduled to release on March 20.

21. Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix)

This crime drama with Marty Byrde is back in the Ozarks for a third season on March 27.

22. ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

This Amazon Prime original is centred around a shipment of cocaine that is smuggled from South America to Europe and begins to cause chaos. It'll be available for streaming on March 6.

23. Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse: Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on a novel of the same name, it's set to release on March 13. This show will follow the story of wealthy man who finds himself in the middle of a murder investigation after a woman dies with his name hidden in her shoe.

24. Mentalhood (ALT Balaji)

Almost after a year of its announcement, this show starring Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor and Dino Morea amongst other is finally set to release on March 11.

25. Black Lightning: Season 3 (Netflix)

This retired DC vigilante is coming back on March 24 for a third season and we can't wait to watch what's in store.

26. Uncorked (Netflix)

This movie deals with a young man's ambition to become a master sommelier and his father's dream to have him take over the family's barbeque business. It'll release on March 14.

27. Feel Good (Netflix)

In this promising show, a young stand-up comedian is dealing with her recovering addiction and a new relationship with hilarious consequences. Season 1 of Feel Good will release on March 20.

28. The Letter For The King (Netflix)

On one side, an evil prince is ready to send the world into darkness. And on the other, a young knight has been given the task to deliver a secret letter to the king that could save the world. The season 1 will release on March 20.

Too much to watch, too little time.