The weekend is here and so is a brand-new action-thriller, Bloody Daddy.
The movie revolves around Sumair Azad (Shahid Kapoor), a narcotics control bureau officer, crackdown a drug deal. However, the drug lord kidnaps the officer’s son. He then goes through fights, blood, and gore to protect his kid.
The movie, which is the adaptation of Sleepless Night (2011), also features Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal, in pivotal roles.
So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.
This one has mixed reviews!
