The weekend is here and so is a brand-new action-thriller, Bloody Daddy.

The movie revolves around Sumair Azad (Shahid Kapoor), a narcotics control bureau officer, crackdown a drug deal. However, the drug lord kidnaps the officer’s son. He then goes through fights, blood, and gore to protect his kid.

The movie, which is the adaptation of Sleepless Night (2011), also features Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal, in pivotal roles.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

whoever decided to release #bloodydaddy directly to OTT should get a raise cuz agar ye theater mein dekhna padhta toh kuch toh tod deta waha pe. with the exception of ronit roy, everyone associated with this film should seek retirement. what a fucking waste of a movie. pic.twitter.com/9KOXF5R0vs — Pramit (@pramitheus) June 8, 2023

Bloody Daddy is quite far from the slick, stylish and raw non nonsense action thriller it intends to be..



The execution and writing is awful to say the least with little to no substance for an engaging one time view.



Major Letdown. #BloodyDaddy pic.twitter.com/BaPoC4A2Ju — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) June 9, 2023

the only positive thing about #bloodydaddy is that it can teach you about pacing. the running time is around 2 hours & it felt like the film was taking an eternity to get to the end. gooood god, i've to watch some actual john wick to wash off this shitty-ass film. — Pramit (@pramitheus) June 8, 2023

Halfway through #BloodyDaddy & goddamn, the thrill in this movie is so constant, there is no action till now and still it is so interesting because the events happening have such high stakes.

Shahid is rocking as Sumer, Ronit is perfect as well.

Let's see how good is the 2nd half — Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat(SuperheroPro) (@TheSuperheroPro) June 9, 2023

Shahis Kapoor has delivered again in his new movie Bloody Daddy. Do watch. One of the greats of this generation — 🖤 (@ameye_17) June 9, 2023

Just saw #BloodyDaddy and again mera dil legya Shahid 😭, apart from him Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor were also amazing. So glad ye ott pr ayi❤️ — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) June 8, 2023

“Chal Rudrashk dal bana” Shahid shoving aside a curious chef in #BloodyDaddy Peddlers mistaking aata for cocaine and thinking covid ke wajah se taste chala gaya hoga. Favourite (funny) punches from the movie. — Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) June 9, 2023

Bloody daddy is bloody good. Shahid Kapoor killed it — Aritra Dey (@Aritra_dey_123) June 8, 2023

#BloodyDaddy is a terrific action thriller! @JioCinema has hit gold with this. @shahidkapoor is at his BEST! I did expect the best from @aliabbaszafar & he delivered yet again. Super acting @RonitBoseRoy @DianaPenty #SanjayKapoor. This is my Weekend Recco #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema pic.twitter.com/bbHFoCDbXD — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) June 9, 2023

First half done.#BloodyDaddy is thoroughly entertaining for the first hour with many ROFL moments. 😂



The gaming room action scene has set the mood now. Hope the second half also delivers. @shahidkapoor @aliabbaszafar — ShahidK's Crazy Boy© (@SagarJadav) June 9, 2023

20 minutes into #BloodyDaddy and if you think you’ve seen the most intense avatar of @shahidkapoor already in his past films – Wait for Sumair. 🤯⚡️ — ShahidK's Crazy Boy© (@SagarJadav) June 9, 2023

#ShahidKapoor #bloodydaddy what an epic movie it was saying Shahid Kapoor in action was so tempting .

Specially the last fight scene with badshah's song in the background was killing it 🔥. A must watch movie — Ganesh Pandit (@Ganesh_230) June 8, 2023

🚨Major Spoiler Alert🚨

This scene with Diana in the kitchen and the ending were amazing… goes to show that there is scope for it to become a franchise and release on the big screen. We gotta be loud with our support y’all !!!! #ShahidKapoor #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema #BloodyDaddy pic.twitter.com/iNYlSLeSSP — moon (@uarmyepiphany1) June 9, 2023

Watched #BloodyDaddy, It’s amazing and the fact that it was shahid’s first out and out action movie,he nailed it as a first timer🔥,Now cast him in big budgeted movie for theatre,Only negative side was that the screenplay could’ve been better,I give⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️.5 star’s #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/G6oFRrVNGj — Prajwal (@ssjprajwal) June 8, 2023

Just Watched #BloodyDaddy!

Story is Pretty Damn Good! Everything is Nice from Action to Dialogues. Mind-Blowing. Maza aa gaya. Ese hi Action Picture banani chahiye Shahid ko. Aur iska 2nd part Theatre mein hi lana, chahe kuch bhi ho jaye. 😏💥🙏@shahidkapoor @aliabbaszafar pic.twitter.com/TTY0SYZYCt — Aaraw 💥 (@AarawSosa1) June 9, 2023

@shahidkapoor Just watched #BloodyDaddy and my mind is blown away!🤯 The intensity, the rage, all was visible through your eyes. Your eyes spoke all the emotions. The end was a bit emotional. And looks like part 2 will be coming. We are really proud of you Shahid. Keep it up!❤️❤️ — Chandni Rana (@Chandni_Rana5) June 8, 2023

#BloodyDaddy simply a mind boggling high paced action thrilled filled high octain MAST MUST MASALA MOVIE hai MAMU. @shahidkapoor as usual on fire @aliabbaszafar direction is top notch level Action & BGM to "Sone pe Suhaga". Ye ab kuch free mein hai boss only on #JioCinemas — Bollywood Bhangas (@BolywoodBhangas) June 9, 2023

Just ended up watching #Bloodydaddy and its really amazing movie with such amazing star cast — Alziber Quan (@AlziberQuan) June 8, 2023

Enjoyed #BloodyDaddy. @shahidkapoor needs to do more action films as he has that badass attitude & personality. Would be happy to see him in the spy universe. Just wish the action choreography was similar to Rocky Handsome’s then it would’ve been even better. @aliabbaszafar — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) June 8, 2023

#BloodyDaddy was a pretty cool movie with outstandingly choreographed action sequences, strong bgm and good vfx. #ShahidKapoor delivered a solid performance and was great in action scenes and actors like #SanjayKapoor and #RonitRoy also did a good job. overall an engaging watch. https://t.co/PIadRPNNJC — sanil (@ohbaazigar) June 9, 2023

Just finished watching #BloodyDaddy .. What an entertainment! ❤️❤️

Superb performance 🫶👌 @shahidkapoor . You always leave us hungry. Every time the story ends 'yeh dil maange more'.🔥🔥

To see you fight in a suit is beyond imagination. You killed it man 💪

Superrr Stuff 💞🎉👏 — Aashima Anand (@AashimaAnand1) June 8, 2023

Completed watching #BloodyDaddy

Positive aspects-

– it is much better than trailer..almost at par with teaser.

-Action is grounded and realistic without too many cuts. — Sayyam Jain (@Sayyamjain04) June 8, 2023

I am now neutral about @aliabbaszafar after seeing his 2023 work. Will not keep high expectations until trailer comes. Hope he will deliver. @shahidkapoor stands out but overall screenplay is very much dull. Aur bhai ye kaunsa naya Gurgaon dikha dia🤣🤣#BloodyDaddy — FearlessAkWarrior (Neeraj) (@FearlessDevotee) June 9, 2023

Just finished watching #BloodyDaddy@shahidkapoor this one is a Bloody actioner 🔥🔥top notch. I wonder why people haven't offered you action till now. This one is a Bloody good film 🤘 — sankalp srivastava (@sankalprockstar) June 8, 2023

The way he surprise everytime with his performance 🤌🔥

He stole all the limelight with his greedy role🔥



Sometimes I really feel pity he is such a best actor but this bolly ate him🥲 #BloodyDaddy #RajeevKhandelwal pic.twitter.com/yilnkh1Clk — Ajayk280599 (@Ajayk2805995) June 8, 2023

