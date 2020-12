In time to come, 2020 will be one year that everyone will remember. Apart from the pandemic, the wildfires, and whatnot, we also had quite a few good movies/shows coming out that kept us going.



I mean, how else would we have endured the year that 2020 has been? And, since we are inching towards the end of the year, here are a few dialogues that left a mark.

So, which one is your fave?