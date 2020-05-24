Netflix probably predicted the lockdown because they've been giving us a truckload of great TV series and films to binge-watch.

If you've already exhausted the existing content, here are all the shows and movies that you can look forward to in June:

1. 13 Reasons Why (Season 4)

Clay and the crew are coming to terms with Bryce Walker's murder and trying their best to hide the role they played in covering it up in this new season premiering on June 5th.

2. Pokémon Journeys: The Series

Netflix, along with The Pokemon company International is releasing the first 12 episodes of the new 23rd season of the animated series on June 12. Apart from this, new episodes of the rest of the season will be added quarterly.

3. The Politician (Season 2)

The second season of this Ben Platt starrer cut-throat rivalry web series will premier on June 19th.

4. Fuller House (Final Season)

The final episodes of Season 5 of Fuller House will drop on June 2nd as we get ready to say goodbye to the Tanner family.

5. Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

This series based on the manga Baki The Grappler, is returning to Netflix for a third season on June 4th.

6. Lenox Hill (Season 1)

A Netflix series that gives us an intimate look into the lives of two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN as they navigate through the famous Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. It will premier on June 10th.

7. Da 5 Bloods

Starring Chadwick Boseman in the lead role, this film follows 4 African American vets who return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and a stash of buried gold.

8. The Woods

This new crime drama about the unsolved disappearance of a young woman 25 years ago will release on June 12th.

9. Ludo

This Anurag Basu film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maneyand Rohit Suresh Saraf will be seeing a digital release soon on Netflix.

10. Feel the Beat

Sofia Carson plays a washed-up Broadway actress who returns home and begins train a misfit group of dancers for a big competition. The film will release on June 18th.

11. Jhund

Due to the lockdown, this Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru starrer film which is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, will be seeing a digital premier on Netflix.

12. A Whisker Away

The maker of Spirited Away is back with another whimsical animation about a young girl in love with her classmate. She tries to get his attention by transform into a cat, but the line begins to blur. The film will premier on June 18th.

13. Father Soldier Son

A documentary on the life of a soldier who returns home to his sons from Afghanistan, a changed man. It'll release on June 19th.

14. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

This film starring Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi is a biopic on Gunjan Saxena and will see a digital release on Netflix soon.

15. Athlete A

A film based on the Indianapolis Star reporters that unveiled the story about USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar's abuse of gymnasts. The film also has clips from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols who spoke up. The film will stream from June 24th.

16. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

This comedy film starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato will release on Netflix on June 26th.

17. Dark (Season 3)

This immensely popular German science fiction web series is retuning for a third season on June 27th.

18. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this Hindi film follows the story of a bank employee who finds bundles of cash bubbling up from the plumbing in her house. This film is set during the demonetisation in India and will release on June 5th.

19. Queer Eye (Season 5)

The fab five are coming back for another season of changing lives and this time, they're going to Philadelphia. The show will release on June 5th.

20. F is for Family (Season 4)

This dysfunctional animated family is coming back for another season on June 12th.

21. Dating Around (Season 2)

This show is back with another season of blind dates and finding the 'right' match. It's set to premier on June 12th.

22. Khaali Peeli

This Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer romantic action film will make a digital release on Netflix soon.

23. Alexa & Katie (Season 4)

This best friend duo - Alexa and Katie are returning with a new season on June 13th.

24. Mr. Iglesias (Season 2)

The second season of classes with a hilarious teacher, played by comedian Gabriel Iglesias will premier on June 17th.

25. Crazy Delicious

This cooking show has us all kinds of excited as it will feature Insta-worthy dishes and even a set made out of edible materials! The show will premier on June 24th.

26. The Last Days of American Crime

Based on a graphic novel, this film follows the story of 2 men and a woman who plan a heist before a government-broadcast signal forbids people from committing crime forever.

27. The Order (Season 2)

This teen supernatural show is ready to return with a second season on June 18th after a long wait.

28. Babies: Part 2

Nothing can make your quarantine better than a documentary about adorable babies! The second part of this show will release on June 19th.

29. George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half

George Lopez's first comedy special will release on June 30th and will talk about the Latino experience of living in America.

Content overload, anyone?