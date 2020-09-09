Three-times National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri recently suffered a brain stroke and was admitted to the city's Criticare Hospital for further treatment.

A recipient of three national award-winning, veteran actress Surekha Sikri seeks financial help.https://t.co/dXQxgbXC70 — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) September 8, 2020

According to a TOI report, the actor's nurse sought financial help for her treatment from the film fraternity, adding that she could not be admitted to any other hospital due to high fees. However, later, the nurse clarified that requisite funds were arranged by taking money from Surekha Sikri's fixed deposit.

This is her second stroke in two years. Sikri had suffered a stroke in 2018 as well, the same year her film Badhaai Ho released. In fact, it was for Badhaai Ho that she won her third National Film Award.

As news surfaced of her requiring financial help, Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma, her co-actor Gajraj Rao and actor Sonu Sood offered to help the star.

She’s doing fine now and in able hands. Thanks for the concern and wishes 🙏 https://t.co/FwH9hUuP3P — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 9, 2020

Her co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana also posted a photo from the film on Instagram and wished her a speedy recovery.

Surekha Sikri, who last appeared in Netflix's Ghost Stories, is known for her performances in movies like Tamas, Mammo, and the popular soap opera Balika Vadhu.