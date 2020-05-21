There are some films that leave you reeling for hours. And to be honest, those are best kinds.

So here is a list of movies that are clever, intelligent and stayed with us long after they ended.

1. Inception

The spinning top at the end of the film leaves your head spinning as well.

2. Being Cyrus

This 2005 thriller starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role as a twisted murderer is a mess and we love it.

3. Nocturnal Animals

Directed by the designer, Tom Ford, this movie about a wife who is forced to look at the disturbing truth of her marriage is as beautiful as it is intriguing.

4. Astitva

Made by Mahesh Manjrekar, this film starring Tabu in the lead role spoke of various underlying issues of Indian society like male chauvinism, extramarital affairs, and spousal abuse.

5. The Ship of Theseus

A photographer, a monk and a young stockbroker are brought together by something unexpected as they explore the meaning of life and death.

6. American Psycho

A satirical masterpiece, this film tells the tale of an investment banker who turns into a serial killer with a savage sense of humour.

7. Requiem For A Dream

This twisted film tells the tale of how human longing and the search for happiness can result in tragedy.

8. Kahaani

This Vidya Balan mystery film directed by Sujoy Ghosh tells the story of a pregnant woman looking for her missing husband, but all is not as it seems.

9. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

A film that captures the feeling of love and loss perfectly, it tells the story of Joel and Clementine who begin a relationship again, after forgetting that they've been together before.

10. The Prestige

Two magicians lose their mind over their rivalry in this Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman starrer directed by Christopher Nolan, that will leave you dumbfounded.

11. Momento

The OG Ganjini, this movie about an insurance investigator who uses notes and tattoos to find the man he believes is behind the murder of his wife.

12. Drishyam

You can catch this movie in Hindi or Malayalam. In the Bollywood version, Ajay Devgan plays a father who will do anything to protect his father from a cop and her son.

13. Donnie Darko

An awkward teenager befriends a man in a bunny costume who tells him the world is ending soon. Plot twist? Only he can see this man.

14. The Lobster

Set in a dystopian society, single people in this film are allowed 45 days to find another partner and if they fail, they will be turned into animals.

15. We Need To Talk About Kevin

What happens when a woman unwillingly becomes a mother only to have her son grow up to be a sociopathic teenager? This film is hands down one of Ezra Miller's finest performances.

16. Ankhon Dekhi

This film starring Sanjay Mishra talks about a man who refuses to believe anything he hasn't seen for himself. But where does that leave him in society?

17. Cloud Atlas

The makers of Matrix, bring the story of six people across different generations who meet again and again, through time and space.

18. Talaash

After the loss of his son, a cop immerses himself in the investigation of an actor's death. What he uncovers, helps him deal with his own personal loss.

19. The Skin I Live In

Based on Thierry Jonquet's novel, Mygale, this film follows the story of a plastic surgeon who designs a skin that can survive burns and tests it on a woman he keeps locked up in his basement.

20. Pulp Fiction

The lives of 2 Los Angeles mobsters, a gangster's wife, a boxer and 2 small-time criminals intertwine in this Quentin Tarantino cult classic.

21. Black Swan

A ballerina finds herself slipping into madness when she finds out that the role she has been waiting for may never come to her.

22. Primal Fear

A young alter boy is accused of murdering a priest but as the courtroom drama unfolds, so does the truth behind this mystery.

23. Goodnight Mommy

In this German horror film, two twin boys welcome their mother home after a surgery but they're not sure if the woman who has returned is their mother.

24. Andhadhun

A piano player pretending to be visually-impaired gets caught up in a murder of a former actor, that he unwillingly witnessed.

25. Maqbool

Based on Macbeth, this film follows the story of a don's henchman and the don's mistress who fall in love as she instigates him to murder the don.

26. Rang De Basanti

A modern day take on what freedom and nationalism means to the youth of India, this film was India's official entry for the 79th Academy Awards.

27. The Imposter

A documentary about a man who tricked a family into believing that he was their lost son. Even though he was several years older than the young boy and had a suspicious record. This film will leave you with chills down your spine.

28. A Wednesday

A retired police commissioner recounts a tale of becoming a part of a bomb scare investigation that was planned by a 'common man'.

29. Predestination

An agent is assigned the task to travel back in time and prevent a bomb attack in New York in 1975, but he uncovers more than he bargained for.

30. Ex Machina

A programmer becomes a part of a tests to asses an AI, but what he doesn't know is that the AI is testing him as well. A classic tale of man vs machine that leaves you terrified.

31. Gone Girl

After his wife disappears, a young man is blamed for it. But no one is innocent, including the wife herself.

32. Raman Raghav

A serial killer starts connecting with the officer incharge of one of the murder's he committed. And he won't stop at anything to convince him that they're alike.

33. Trapped

A man finds himself trapped in his new home without any water, food, electricity or any neighbours. What follows is a brutal nightmare as he tries to get out.

34. Life Of Pi

In the company of nobody but a hyena and a male Bengal tiger, a young boy must survive on a lifeboat in the middle of nowhere

35. Girl On The Train

A young woman spies on a couple every day from her train's window. But one day she witnesses something disturbing. Has her imagination gone wild or did a crime actually take place?

Are you ready to begin a binge-fest?