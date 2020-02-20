It's that time of the month again and all you want to do is cuddle your hot water bottle and wrap yourself up in your favourite blanket. As you look for something to binge-watch, we've compiled a list of our favourites according to how you want to feel. From movies that give you that warm fuzzy feeling to the ones that will leave you sobbing like a little baby, here is the perfect PMS watch list.

The Feel Good Movies

1. Mean Girls

This movie is a classic for a reason, there is never a dull moment and re-watching it gives you a chance to brush up your catch-phrases. You go Glenn Coco!

2. Dirty Dancing

Because nothing makes those cramps better than watching these two dance to the time of my life and you sing along.

3. When Harry Met Sally

Forget the fact that Imtiaz Ali butchered this movie with his horrible remake, the original still has a special place in our hearts.

4. The Breakfast Club

This one will take you back to the good ol' high school days when there were no consequences to being an angsty teen.

5. School of Rock

A cool AF teacher who decides to form a rock band with his students? This film is the most woke one of our generation.

6. The Princess Diaries

Anne Hathaway transforms into a gorgeous princess and discovers that she is royalty. Still waiting for my throne to be honest.

7. The Devil Wears Prada

Miranda aka Meryl Streep was the boss we didn't know we needed. As an adult, I've come to appreciate this movie, especially when Anne Hathaway chose her career over pleasing her man-child partner. And also the beautiful clothes.

8. Breakfast At Tiffany's

Apart from the fact that it is just therapeutic to look at Audrey Hepburn, the film is a beautiful classic about falling in love and learning to get past heartbreak.

9. Friends With Benefits

Justin Timberlake playing himself as he falls in love with Mila Kunis? This film is a hilarious take on falling in love in the millennial world.

10. He's Just Not That Into You

Remember, you're not the exception, you're the rule! This film is a complete package as it follows the love stories of four different women.

11. Bridget Jones's Diary

Based on a best-selling book of the film, this series has three movies that follow Bridget Jones through her adventures. But the first is our favourite, because Hugh Grant, duh.

12. Little Women

This Oscar-nominated film based on the classic is a great way to get over your period blues. Since it's still in the theatres, it gives you the perfect reason to step out and watch Timothée Chalamet on the big screen.

13. To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Woah woah woah, its that time of the month again. So why not spend it drowning in Peter Kavinsky's beautiful eyes? With the second film out, you can binge watch both of them together.

The Ones That Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

14. Little Miss Sunshine

This family drama about a young girl participating in a beauty pageant is all the motivation you need to make it through this week.

15. The Fault In Our Stars

This love story by John Green will leave you teary eyed by the end and that's exactly what you need to vent out those emotions.

16. The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

There are so many reasons why this movie makes your heart warm and fuzzy, Ezra Miller just being one of those reasons.

17. Good Will Hunting

One of Robin Willian's finest films, this one will definitely leave you crying especially if you're an artist.

18. 500 Days Of Summer

This honest take on love will leave you with a heavy heart if you are a romantic like Tom.

19. The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

An unexpectedly wonderful film, it starts off slow but as you follow Walter on his accidental journey of self-discovery, you grow attached to his character.

20. About Time

A truly underrated film, this British rom-com tells the story of a time traveller and the love of his life.

21. 10 Things I Hate About You

Do we need another reason to watch this film apart from Heath Ledger looking absolutely fine? The whole angsty teenager thing has a charm of its own.

22. Roman Holiday

This Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn classic is everything romance is meant to be, with an ending that will leave you weeping into your satin handkerchief.

23. Sex And The City

Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte are the only friends you need to get through this week of cramps.

24. Blue Is The Warmest Color

This heartwarming story of a young woman falling in love and discovering her sexuality is quite the emotional ride.

Movies For When You Want To Ugly-Cry

25. The Notebook

This story of two lovers who are torn apart by fate is exactly the sappy romance you've been craving to watch.

26. Marley & Me

Every dog lovers' guilty pleasure, this movie will make you laugh, cry and adopt a dog right away.

27. A Walk To Remember

Before The Fault In Our Stars, there was this movie that brutally tore apart our hearts and showed us the art of falling in love.

28. Love Story

This 1970 film is all about love that defies all boundaries and restrictions. The second half of the film will have you crying your eyes out and praying for a love like theirs.

29. My Girl

This innocent love story between two 11-year-olds who are struggling to understand themselves will warm your heart.

30. Me Before You

This movie based on a book of the same name by Jojo Meyers starts off mellow and then hits you like a punch in the gut. It's so beautiful and pure, you'll want to rewatch this.

31. Blue Valentine

They are married with a young daughter and are trying to make sense of their relationship, but their shortcomings and struggles tug at your heartstrings.

32. P.S. I Love You

Holly and Gerry's love story has stayed with us for years and we still can't get over the beautiful love letters.

33. Call Me By Your Name

A new edition to our favourites, this film is honest, raw and has dialogues that will stay with you long after its over. Also, Timothée Chalamet.

34. Blue Jay

This film is for all the nostalgic lovers who can't get over the past. As Jim and Amanda reunite after 20 years apart, we find ourselves rooting for their love to last.

35. Manchester By The Sea

As Lee Chandler becomes the guardian to his nephew and returns to his small town, our feelings become as vulnerable as his.

So what are you watching first?