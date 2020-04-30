As the first season of the much-awaited Indian-American teenage drama, Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling just dropped on Netflix, desis from all across the globe have been going crazy over how relatable it is.

Wondering if this highschool drama with a desi twist should be on your lockdown watchlist? These Netizens obsessing over this series will help you decide:

I just finished binge watching #NeverHaveIEver and I have to say that this show is pure classic entertainment to those (like me) who are bored in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/wW2EphtpKI — Stephanie🦋 (@steephlima) April 27, 2020

"Aunties are older Indian women who have no blood relationship to you, but are allowed to have opinions about your life and all your shortcomings. And you have to be nice to them because you're Indian"



I felt that in my brown-ass Indian bones!!👏😂👏😂#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/5pZv8ZfsTx — You don't know annyeonghaseyo?? (@jigglyjellyass) April 27, 2020

This show overall has done so many progressive things, but I REALLY liked how authentic they made Devi. She actually looks the age she's supposed to be and they don't over glamorize her. I can't imagine how many young girls will feel accepted and seen 🤧👏#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/OoAtKGpkxv — Jackie (@_jackiefain) April 28, 2020

Man just finished #NeverHaveIEver and I am feeling crazy inspired. Great writing, directing, acting and everything else in between. Such a great overall show. And it has so much heart. Can't recommend enough. Bravo @mindykaling @loulielang and the whole cast and crew. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 29, 2020

Just started watching Never Have I Ever today and I just finished it today too. I need season two RNN #Netflix #NeverHaveIEver #neverhaveievernetflix — Daniel V. (@danny_likestaco) April 29, 2020

YALL need to start talking about #NeverHaveIEver ASAP pic.twitter.com/JEZys9hrOn — Hale🦁🐍🦡 - nsfr (jic) (@slyffledor) April 28, 2020

Just finished watching Never Have I Ever on Netflix 😍...

So interesting.... Will be recommending this series to y'all ❤️#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/pyjx3IfMG4 — Mapoly's Finest 🇳🇬 (@AlaranUthman) April 28, 2020

my ben x benvi compilation. his facial expressions were FUCKING HILARIOUS i had to add my fav parts throughout the episodes #NeverHaveIEver #nhie pic.twitter.com/CzPYZMXdob — az🔪 nsfr (@H0RRORFILM) April 28, 2020

#NeverHaveIEver making fun of Riverdale makes me laugh pic.twitter.com/20aS0L7lfK — ʀᴀꜰ (@raflrnzo) April 27, 2020

So #NeverHaveIEver just hit facts about how daughter in laws are viewed in most of desi households pic.twitter.com/5dyaNHaeMO — 💫 (@baeksyeoll) April 27, 2020

"Having just any boyfriend, no matter who he is, is not gonna make you happier or change who you are."#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/bZpX2o01EY — 𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐍 ✨ (@drammmajjigae) April 27, 2020

FABIOLA AND ELEANOR’S FRIENDSHIP THATS IT THATS THE TWEET #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/VA3suCcKoC — 🧚 (@megdonnellys) April 27, 2020

Devi just walking up to Paxton asking him to have sex with her out of nowhere is one of the most unhinged things I have ever seen, but I’m here for it. #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/vc7RiBDgNR — Ashley Boyd (@ashleyboyd154) April 27, 2020

Imagine being Devi... having to choose between Ben and Paxton..two attractive, nice humans who care about her wellbeing #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/FR7jPPikvo — 🤡Nova🤡 (@EveryNova) April 28, 2020

This is right when my jaw dropped on the friggin floor#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/u7iKpYLUyt — anukriticism (@Hallwayflickerx) April 28, 2020

my bro and grandma debating over who’s better between Ben and Paxton is giving me life😭❤️ #neverhaveiever — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) April 28, 2020

THIS HAS TO BE ONE OF THE FUNNIEST SCENES PLUS ATTICUS SHAFFER GUEST STARING!??? #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/WRLee16U65 — az🔪 nsfr (@H0RRORFILM) April 28, 2020

Devi’s dad in #NeverHaveIEver — I think we should have that conversation pic.twitter.com/XnL9LAmvoN — Meecham (@MrMeriweather) April 27, 2020

Never expected an andy samberg cameo but I’m👏🏽here👏🏽for👏🏽it👏🏽 #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/4DLcFns3k3 — Naisha (@naishakumar) April 27, 2020

Y’all thirsting over Paxton but Prashant... I mean just look at him ❣️ #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/e0IwBpIfwJ — Gaurav Pande (@urbannlad) April 27, 2020

When Devi said that Riverdale actors are older than her mom. BYEEEEE #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/QCpMSQJWoN — M (@Herovib) April 27, 2020

every time there was a dad scene in #NeverHaveIEver i was full on crying he is just the sweetest pic.twitter.com/BAIDaJNjyy — liliana (@skysbloom) April 27, 2020

My good sis Devi is gonna have 2 white boys fighting over her. Iconic. #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/g14uqDqZxP — ur local geek in the hood (@jamivuitton) April 27, 2020

This is what i meant when i said IM OKAY WITH ARRANGE MARRIAGES #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/JUHBA2CBcZ — tiff (@tiffaniyaaj) April 28, 2020

Bitches out here saying team Paxton or team Ben nah sis TEAM PRASHANT #neverhaveiever pic.twitter.com/00QjeIYIui — 𝑺☁️ (@Neptune_Leo) April 28, 2020

Y’all are seriously rooting for Paxton over Ben?! Did we watch the same show??? #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/7fJ8mzw9Vs — Gab (@GabbiPacheco1) April 28, 2020

#NeverHaveIEver #Netflix I can tell you there are some similarities with the way my trini Indian family grew up. I’m liking this show — Lyi(Lee) (@itsMeLyi) April 29, 2020

Also, goes to prove that every Tamil person knows someone who's named Kamala. #neverhaveiever — Dra.Ma🏳️‍🌈 (@MissPuvi) April 29, 2020

they opened the door for Prashant and my jaw DROPPED. #NeverHaveIEver — austin nelson (@austinCLGnelson) April 29, 2020

Started #NeverHaveIEver and it's really cute. A coming-of-age teenage (sex) comedy series that reinvents the genre with a great young Indian-American actress. pic.twitter.com/7kIyg19B7Q — Enrique Rea (@HankRea) April 29, 2020

I am satisfied with the guy she ends up with in season one. #NeverHaveIEver #neverhaveievernetflix pic.twitter.com/SXzBHqUIgn — kevin yee (@kevinyeedotcom) April 29, 2020

