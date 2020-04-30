As the first season of the much-awaited Indian-American teenage drama, Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling just dropped on Netflix, desis from all across the globe have been going crazy over how relatable it is.
Wondering if this highschool drama with a desi twist should be on your lockdown watchlist? These Netizens obsessing over this series will help you decide:
I just finished binge watching #NeverHaveIEver and I have to say that this show is pure classic entertainment to those (like me) who are bored in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/wW2EphtpKI— Stephanie🦋 (@steephlima) April 27, 2020
"Aunties are older Indian women who have no blood relationship to you, but are allowed to have opinions about your life and all your shortcomings. And you have to be nice to them because you're Indian"— You don't know annyeonghaseyo?? (@jigglyjellyass) April 27, 2020
I felt that in my brown-ass Indian bones!!👏😂👏😂#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/5pZv8ZfsTx
This show overall has done so many progressive things, but I REALLY liked how authentic they made Devi. She actually looks the age she's supposed to be and they don't over glamorize her. I can't imagine how many young girls will feel accepted and seen 🤧👏#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/OoAtKGpkxv— Jackie (@_jackiefain) April 28, 2020
Man just finished #NeverHaveIEver and I am feeling crazy inspired. Great writing, directing, acting and everything else in between. Such a great overall show. And it has so much heart. Can't recommend enough. Bravo @mindykaling @loulielang and the whole cast and crew.— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 29, 2020
Just started watching Never Have I Ever today and I just finished it today too. I need season two RNN #Netflix #NeverHaveIEver #neverhaveievernetflix— Daniel V. (@danny_likestaco) April 29, 2020
YALL need to start talking about #NeverHaveIEver ASAP pic.twitter.com/JEZys9hrOn— Hale🦁🐍🦡 - nsfr (jic) (@slyffledor) April 28, 2020
Just finished watching Never Have I Ever on Netflix 😍...— Mapoly's Finest 🇳🇬 (@AlaranUthman) April 28, 2020
So interesting.... Will be recommending this series to y'all ❤️#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/pyjx3IfMG4
my ben x benvi compilation. his facial expressions were FUCKING HILARIOUS i had to add my fav parts throughout the episodes #NeverHaveIEver #nhie pic.twitter.com/CzPYZMXdob— az🔪 nsfr (@H0RRORFILM) April 28, 2020
#NeverHaveIEver making fun of Riverdale makes me laugh pic.twitter.com/20aS0L7lfK— ʀᴀꜰ (@raflrnzo) April 27, 2020
darren barnet as paxton hall-yoshida that’s it that’s the tweet. #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/9lUjdyHojR— 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒚 (@amorlangford) April 27, 2020
So #NeverHaveIEver just hit facts about how daughter in laws are viewed in most of desi households pic.twitter.com/5dyaNHaeMO— 💫 (@baeksyeoll) April 27, 2020
"Having just any boyfriend, no matter who he is, is not gonna make you happier or change who you are."#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/bZpX2o01EY— 𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐍 ✨ (@drammmajjigae) April 27, 2020
FABIOLA AND ELEANOR’S FRIENDSHIP THATS IT THATS THE TWEET #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/VA3suCcKoC— 🧚 (@megdonnellys) April 27, 2020
Devi just walking up to Paxton asking him to have sex with her out of nowhere is one of the most unhinged things I have ever seen, but I’m here for it. #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/vc7RiBDgNR— Ashley Boyd (@ashleyboyd154) April 27, 2020
Paxton Hall-Yoshida from @netflix ’s #NeverHaveIEver is so aesthetically pleasing 🥰 pic.twitter.com/0PAIs1pt6n— kelly (@kidrauhlskeyy) April 27, 2020
Imagine being Devi... having to choose between Ben and Paxton..two attractive, nice humans who care about her wellbeing #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/FR7jPPikvo— 🤡Nova🤡 (@EveryNova) April 28, 2020
This is right when my jaw dropped on the friggin floor#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/u7iKpYLUyt— anukriticism (@Hallwayflickerx) April 28, 2020
my bro and grandma debating over who’s better between Ben and Paxton is giving me life😭❤️ #neverhaveiever— Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) April 28, 2020
THIS HAS TO BE ONE OF THE FUNNIEST SCENES PLUS ATTICUS SHAFFER GUEST STARING!??? #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/WRLee16U65— az🔪 nsfr (@H0RRORFILM) April 28, 2020
Devi’s dad in #NeverHaveIEver — I think we should have that conversation pic.twitter.com/XnL9LAmvoN— Meecham (@MrMeriweather) April 27, 2020
Never expected an andy samberg cameo but I’m👏🏽here👏🏽for👏🏽it👏🏽 #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/4DLcFns3k3— Naisha (@naishakumar) April 27, 2020
Y’all thirsting over Paxton but Prashant... I mean just look at him ❣️ #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/e0IwBpIfwJ— Gaurav Pande (@urbannlad) April 27, 2020
When Devi said that Riverdale actors are older than her mom. BYEEEEE #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/QCpMSQJWoN— M (@Herovib) April 27, 2020
every time there was a dad scene in #NeverHaveIEver i was full on crying he is just the sweetest pic.twitter.com/BAIDaJNjyy— liliana (@skysbloom) April 27, 2020
My good sis Devi is gonna have 2 white boys fighting over her. Iconic. #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/g14uqDqZxP— ur local geek in the hood (@jamivuitton) April 27, 2020
This is what i meant when i said IM OKAY WITH ARRANGE MARRIAGES #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/JUHBA2CBcZ— tiff (@tiffaniyaaj) April 28, 2020
Bitches out here saying team Paxton or team Ben nah sis TEAM PRASHANT #neverhaveiever pic.twitter.com/00QjeIYIui— 𝑺☁️ (@Neptune_Leo) April 28, 2020
Y’all are seriously rooting for Paxton over Ben?! Did we watch the same show??? #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/7fJ8mzw9Vs— Gab (@GabbiPacheco1) April 28, 2020
#NeverHaveIEver #Netflix I can tell you there are some similarities with the way my trini Indian family grew up. I’m liking this show— Lyi(Lee) (@itsMeLyi) April 29, 2020
Also, goes to prove that every Tamil person knows someone who's named Kamala. #neverhaveiever— Dra.Ma🏳️🌈 (@MissPuvi) April 29, 2020
Andy Samberg!!!! #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/vCC8rrIN2r— danceitaway (@hardknocklifefu) April 29, 2020
they opened the door for Prashant and my jaw DROPPED. #NeverHaveIEver— austin nelson (@austinCLGnelson) April 29, 2020
Started #NeverHaveIEver and it's really cute. A coming-of-age teenage (sex) comedy series that reinvents the genre with a great young Indian-American actress. pic.twitter.com/7kIyg19B7Q— Enrique Rea (@HankRea) April 29, 2020
Me during every father and daughter scene in #NeverHaveIEver 😭@mindykaling pic.twitter.com/YiF9v0Pvm2— Ellaine Patalinghug (@ellainebp) April 29, 2020
I am satisfied with the guy she ends up with in season one. #NeverHaveIEver #neverhaveievernetflix pic.twitter.com/SXzBHqUIgn— kevin yee (@kevinyeedotcom) April 29, 2020
BRB, adding to my watchlist right away.