Here's a list of the three most promising things I've discovered this year:

1. You can never go wrong with hot chocolate.

2. You'll find a thousand different ways to distract yourself when you have work to do.

3. You'll never run out of things to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Oh yes. Out of all the promising things in the world you can't go wrong with Amazon Prime Video's ability to knock your socks off when it comes to surprises. After a week of encrypted social media posts talking about a "storm" they finally hit us with the much awaited teaser of the latest Farhan Akhtar starrer 'Toofaan.'

And boy of boy were we pleased! So, here are 4 reasons why we cannot wait for the movie to drop on the 21st of May this year.

1. Farhan Akhtar.

Listen now, anything with Farhan Akhtar is a treat. He's given us some memorable performances in the past and this one promises to be no different. Watching him in this trailer not only made me want to turn on the fan because of all that hotness, but I'm also looking forward find out more about the the story of Aziz Ali aka Toofaan. The plot follows the ups and downs of the life of a boy whose only dream is to become a national level boxer.

2. A directorial treat!

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who gave us legendary movies like 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and 'Rang De Basanti' is sure to treat us to nothing less than these two iconic movies. Mehra further went on record to talk about 'Toofaan' by saying "Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams."

3. Sports drama? Sign us up.

The genre of the movie is just as promising as any other aspect. A blend of sports, drama, and love, the teaser itself takes us on a roller coaster of emotions. What more can we ask for? Plus Akhtar and Mehra have already given us one classic in the genre 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and we want to know if this movie will surpass that.

4. Adorable love angles will always be appreciated.

If there's one thing I love in any movie, is a great love angle! In the trailer we got a sneak peak into the blossoming love between Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur's characters which just adds more to our excitement!

Don't forget to check out the trailer below and mark your calendars for the 21st of May, 2021!