The millennial generation today consists of almost 30-year-olds, struggling to keep pace with technological advents and more at home with backaches than binge-watching. And yet, despite knowing better, and finding new favourites, there are classics that we still watch and feel at peace.
And when Gen Z and future generations reach where we are today, these films might be their classics.
From groundbreaking stories to romances that defined their generations, here's our pick of Hindi-language movies from 2011-2020 that could be considered classics in the future:
1. I Am
2. Delhi Belly
3. Kahaani
4. Barfi!
5. English Vinglish
6. Gangs of Wasseypur
7. Vicky Donor
8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
9. Ship Of Theseus
10. Go Goa Gone
11. Lootera
12. The Lunchbox
13. Shahid
14. Queen
15. Highway
16. Ankhon Dekhi
17. Haider
18. Aligarh
19. Piku
20. Dum Laga Ke Haisha
21. Masaan
22. Titli
23. Neerja
24. Kapoor & Sons
25. Nil Battey Sannata
26. Udta Panjab
27. Dear Zindagi
28. Lipstick Under My Burkha
29. Mukti Bhawan
30. Trapped
31. A Death In The Gunj
32. Newton
33. Andhadhun
34. Raazi
35. October
36. Manto
37. Badhaai Ho
38. Gully Boy
39. Article 15
40. Thappad
41. Tumbbad
Notable Mentions:
Mulk, Paan Singh Tomar, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Margarita With A Straw, and Chhapaak.
Which film from the list will you always be up for watching? Let us know in the comments section below.