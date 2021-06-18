The millennial generation today consists of almost 30-year-olds, struggling to keep pace with technological advents and more at home with backaches than binge-watching. And yet, despite knowing better, and finding new favourites, there are classics that we still watch and feel at peace. 

Source: pepehousing

And when Gen Z and future generations reach where we are today, these films might be their classics. 

From groundbreaking stories to romances that defined their generations, here's our pick of Hindi-language movies from 2011-2020 that could be considered classics in the future:  

1. I Am 

Source: IMDb

2. Delhi Belly 

Source: olamovies

3. Kahaani

Source: Jio Cinema

4. Barfi!

Source: YouTube

5. English Vinglish

Source: Jio Cinema

6. Gangs of Wasseypur

Source: India Today

7. Vicky Donor

Source: Jio Cinema

8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Source: Bollywood Bubble

9. Ship Of Theseus

Source: Firstpost

10. Go Goa Gone

Source: YouTube

11. Lootera 

Source: Jio Cinema

12. The Lunchbox 

Source: YouTube

13. Shahid 

Source: Firstpost

14. Queen 

15. Highway 

Source: Wallpapersden

16. Ankhon Dekhi 

Source: Jio Cinema

17. Haider 

Source: wallpaperflare

18. Aligarh

Source: indiacafe24

19. Piku 

Source: screeninsuits

20. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Source: Pinterest

21. Masaan 

Source: Medium

22. Titli

Source: Book My Show

23. Neerja 

Source: Hotstar

24. Kapoor & Sons 

25. Nil Battey Sannata 

Source: Jio Cinema

26. Udta Panjab 

Source: Daily Motion

27. Dear Zindagi 

Source: Indian Folks

28. Lipstick Under My Burkha 

Source: mygoodtimes

29. Mukti Bhawan 

Source: YouTube

30. Trapped 

Source: Zee5

31. A Death In The Gunj 

Source: Amazon

32. Newton 

Source: YouTube

33. Andhadhun

Source: browngirlmagazine

34. Raazi 

Source: TOI

35. October

Source: Indian Express

36. Manto 

Source: Jio Cinema

37. Badhaai Ho 

Source: Book My Show

38. Gully Boy

Source: YouTube

39. Article 15 

Source: New Indian Express

40. Thappad

Source: Gaana

41. Tumbbad

Source: koimoi

Notable Mentions: 


Mulk, Paan Singh Tomar, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Margarita With A Straw, and Chhapaak. 

Source: sarkarrajthefilm

Which film from the list will you always be up for watching? Let us know in the comments section below. 