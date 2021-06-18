The millennial generation today consists of almost 30-year-olds, struggling to keep pace with technological advents and more at home with backaches than binge-watching. And yet, despite knowing better, and finding new favourites, there are classics that we still watch and feel at peace.

And when Gen Z and future generations reach where we are today, these films might be their classics.

From groundbreaking stories to romances that defined their generations, here's our pick of Hindi-language movies from 2011-2020 that could be considered classics in the future:

1. I Am

2. Delhi Belly

3. Kahaani

4. Barfi!

5. English Vinglish

6. Gangs of Wasseypur

7. Vicky Donor

8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

9. Ship Of Theseus

10. Go Goa Gone

11. Lootera

12. The Lunchbox

13. Shahid

14. Queen

15. Highway

16. Ankhon Dekhi

17. Haider

18. Aligarh

19. Piku

20. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

21. Masaan

22. Titli

23. Neerja

24. Kapoor & Sons

25. Nil Battey Sannata

26. Udta Panjab

27. Dear Zindagi

28. Lipstick Under My Burkha

29. Mukti Bhawan

30. Trapped

31. A Death In The Gunj

32. Newton

33. Andhadhun

34. Raazi

35. October

36. Manto

37. Badhaai Ho

38. Gully Boy

39. Article 15

40. Thappad

41. Tumbbad

Notable Mentions:





Mulk, Paan Singh Tomar, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Margarita With A Straw, and Chhapaak.

Which film from the list will you always be up for watching? Let us know in the comments section below.