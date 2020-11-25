There is no denying the fact that in recent years, the standard of Hindi songs, especially when it comes to their lyrics, is not what it used to be. But, there are lyricists, and certain poets, who have still weaved magic with their words and gifted us beautiful tracks.

While this is in no way an exhaustive list, here's a look at some of the most lyrically beautiful songs from the last decade:

As the announcers at AIR can be heard saying about lyricists, even today, 'shabdo ko piroha gaya hai'. Truly, the lyrics, in these songs, feel like a beautiful piece strung together.

Design credits: Nupur Agrawal