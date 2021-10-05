If you're a Bollywood buff and love knowing all the gossip then this list is for you. Because don't we all want to know the tea on who's about to get hitched with who? Read on.

1. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been extremely private about their relationship. But their Instagram comments and captions always seem to give away tidbits of their relationship status. And the two are rumoured to be finally tying the knot soon.

2. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

The couple has been said to be in a relationship for 2 years and according to Ankita Lokhande's co-star Shaheer Sheikh, they're next in line to get married.

3. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

I think we've all low-key been waiting for this to be true. The two definitely look very cute together and recent rumours of them getting engaged and heading towards marriage have also been floating around.

4. Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl

Even if the rumours for this aren't true, I think I speak for everyone, we'd love to see these two get married. But, Rohman has denied the rumours and very politely said that he's already a part of Sushmita's family, and enjoys being like a father to her daughters Renee and Alisah.

5. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Apparently, Ranbir Kapoor had responded to questions about getting married to Alia Bhatt by saying that if it was not for the pandemic, the two would have been married by now. So, maybe, just maybe, we'll get to see these two tying the knot this year.

We're rooting for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.