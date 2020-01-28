IPL season is here. Seriously, I can hear the trumpet tune in my mind already!

Excitement for the 2020 Indian Premier League has already taken over. Teams have even announced their player line-ups for the season. But there is one player in particular that we can't stop obsessing over, and that is the explosive batsman Rohit Sharma.

Sharma has had one of the most interesting and successful IPL careers of any other player. Here's counting down to the top 5 amazing coincidences from his stint in the IPL.

5. He is the first skipper to lead his team to victory in 4 IPL seasons

2013, 2015, 2017 and then 2019. Rohit Sharma has been on fire!

4. He even scored a hattrick against Mumbai Indians in 2009

He might be known for his prolificness with the bat, but while playing for the Deccan Chargers in the first season of the IPL, Sharma even scored a hattrick against the Mumbai Indians, a team that he would eventually lead to victory many times in the years to come.

3. He won the IPL with two different teams

Rohit was playing for the Deccan Chargers in 2009 when the team took home the trophy that year. In 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma's captaincy claimed the trophy. Twice as nice!

2. He's the only player to win the IPL as a bachelor, husband and father

This is a weird one. The first three times when Rohit won the IPL, which is 2009, 2013 and 2015 he was a bachelor. Then, he got married in December 2015 and won the grand prize in 2017. And by the time Mumbai Indians won the IPL in 2019, he was already a father. Talk about winning at every stage in life.

1. He has won the IPL only in odd-numbered years.

Now that's a creepy coincidence. 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017 and finally 2019! The odd factor seems to have worked wonders for Sharma. Will the curse finally break in 2020?

With the IPL coming around soon, we are super excited to find out what is going to happen in this season — especially to find out whether or not Rohit will finally be able to go even this season and break his odd streak to defend the title in 2020.

Let the games begin!