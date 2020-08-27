Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Amazon Prime Video original show 'Bandish Bandits'

Music is one of those things that can elicit feelings deep inside of us. Somehow, somewhere, music touches us in a way nothing else can. But Indian classical music, I would argue, takes it even further. It connects us to the roots of our culture in a visceral way. Listening to Indian classical music is like being able to tap into centuries of history, traditions and stories through a few beautiful notes.

And that is something that the makers of Amazon Prime Video's original, 'Bandish Bandits' understand very well. A show about love and music, where the music plays an integral part in helping us feel the drama. And because of its surging popularity, the show has also introduced people and households to the rich world of Indian classical music. And with music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (through their OTT debut), this show has some excellent musical moments.

Here are 5 moments from 'Bandish Bandits' that made us fall in love with Indian classical music and realise its tremendous power.

1. The first Sangeet Samrat event.

This was the first full blast of a great classical performance we got in the show. Throughout the first episode, we were mesmerised by Pandit Rathore as the all-knowing guru. And at the end when he comes to perform at the Sangeet Samrat event, we are all shook by his excellence. The original song was sung by the greats Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty & Javed Ali.

2. When Radhe sang 'Labb Par Aaye'

The journey of singing 'Labb Par Aaye' was a beautiful one, where Radhe, only after having understood his feelings for Tamanna could sing it with the correct bhaav. But his final performance at the Makar Sankranti festival was another level. Stealing looks at Tamanna throughout the song, it instantly found a place in our hearts.

3. Sandhya's impressive rendition of Panditji's performance

Sandhya's character in the show is a tragic one. But her singing 'Lat Ulajhi' in front of everyone in the 3rd episode, astonishing everyone present, was one of the high points of her arc. This is a very old bandish and many versions and iterations of it have been performed over the years. This version sung by Shreeya Sondur is another great addition to its canon.

4. 'Padharo Maare Des' performed in the first round

If you are a fan of Indian classical music, the last episode of the series is like a treat, where both the music and the drama come to a crescendo. In the first round, Digvijay's performance of 'Padharo Mare Des' is a full and fantastic performance of this beautiful Rajasthani folk song and places you in the dunes of Jaisalmer on a moonlit night.

5. Digvijay's Virah

Digvijay has probably one of the most interesting character arcs in the show. And Atul Kulkarni's performance of Digvijay is masterful. Shunned by his father and mentor, he is left to lead a life of success but everything he loved has been taken from him, including the love of his life. 'Virah' performed in the second round by Digvijay is a lesson in heartbreak. The song breaks your heart, puts it back together and breaks it all over again. Atul Kulkarni finally shows us the vulnerability and heartbreak of a man who has lost everything.

Bandish Bandits has many more moments peppered through the show that give you chills down your spine. And if you're looking for a great show to watch with your family, then you need to check out Bandish Bandits now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.