It's time to spice up the week with some murder mysteries that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
1. Murder Mystery
Starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, this comedy mystery about a couple on vacation who get caught up in a murder is quite a fruitful watch.
2. Knives Out
3. Perfume
Inspired by the novel of the same name by Patrick Süskind, this 6-episode German TV series begins with a woman being found dead in her home. The strange part? Hair from all over her body have been ripped off.
4. Asur
Easily one of the best web series of 2020, this Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti starrer follows the story of a serial killer who is obsessed with the mythology of Asurs in India. It will definitely have you on the edge of your seat.
5. Murder On The Orient Express
Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie's most loved detective vows to find the man responsible for a passenger on the Orient Express.
Ready to solve some crimes?