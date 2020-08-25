It's time to spice up the week with some murder mysteries that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

1. Murder Mystery

Starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, this comedy mystery about a couple on vacation who get caught up in a murder is quite a fruitful watch.





Watch it on Netflix.

2. Knives Out

Chris Evans and Daniel Craig take you on a mysterious journey in this detective film. If you're a fan of classic mystery novels then this movie should definitely be on your list.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Perfume

Inspired by the novel of the same name by Patrick Süskind, this 6-episode German TV series begins with a woman being found dead in her home. The strange part? Hair from all over her body have been ripped off.





Watch it on Netflix.

4. Asur

Easily one of the best web series of 2020, this Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti starrer follows the story of a serial killer who is obsessed with the mythology of Asurs in India. It will definitely have you on the edge of your seat.





Watch it on Voot.

5. Murder On The Orient Express

Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie's most loved detective vows to find the man responsible for a passenger on the Orient Express.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Ready to solve some crimes?