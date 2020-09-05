If you're looking to binge-watch something but don't have a lot of time on your hands then we've made the perfect list for you. These mini-series are exactly what you should be watching today.
1. Chernobyl
This miniseries recounts the horrors of one of the worst nuclear disasters in the history of mankind.
2. The Keepers
In 7 episodes, this mini docuseries explores the unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik in 1969 and the suspected coverup of sexual harassment.
3. Unbelievable
Based on a true incident, this series tells the story of a young woman who recalls being raped, with no evidence around her and only two officers who believe her.
4. Watchmen
5. Wild Wild Country
Based on the controversial rise and forming of the cult guru, Osho, the show speaks about the inner workings of his ashram and more.
The perfect list of shows to watch over the weekend.