Just a few days before the 75th Independence Day, Shershaah launched on Amazon Prime Video to remind us of the sacrifices and the hardships it took our war heroes to give us the life that we have now. Director Vishnuvardhan — a stalwart of the Tamil film industry has made his Hindi debut with this film which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Here are 5 reasons that make Shershaah a must watch this Independence Day weekend.

1. Mesmersing real locations.

Shershaah was shot at the actual locations where the Kargil war took place. The cast and crew actually braved the harsh conditions of the real locations to bring an authentic cinema experience to life. And it paid off. The beautiful postcard-like locations will make your heart yearn for the mountains!

2. Brilliant sound design.

The sound design by Sohel Sanwari, paired with John Eduri's background score is a treat to the ears. The score gives a bedrock for the narrative to launch off of and you'll be humming the catchy songs for days. Here's the sneak peak to what we are talking about

3. The casting.

The casting, especially of the minor characters is absolutely on point. While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have delivered good performances, characters like Vikram's brother and his lawyer friend, Sunny, also shine.

4. Realistic action sequences.

The action sequences in Shershaah do a good job at placing us in the middle of a war zone. The set pieces feel larger than life but there are also some sombre and realistic depictions of war. The movie does not get too carried away with the the whole army hero narrative and we get some idea of what these brave men went through.

5. Genius cinematography.

After working on accomplished films like Madras Cafe and Piku, cinematographer Kamaljeet Negi has once again showed his brilliance through this film. His genius work, especially in the action sequences, coupled with the real life locations have made for a visual treat.

Shershaah honours one of the real heroes of the Kargil war — Captain Vikram Batra. The man became a legend with his iconic bravery and quick wit. And now, 22 years since the Kargil War, this movie makes an attempt to celebrate his life and sacrifice. Go ahead and add it to your watchlist on Amazon Prime Video and in case you missed the trailer, you can catch it here.