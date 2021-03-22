We've become a generation of 20 somethings with back aches, constant stress, and a binging problem. All we want to do every weekend is lay flat, forget that the world exists, and watch something that makes our hearts happy.

So no doubt you'd be glad to know (so was I) that two Sundays from now Amazon Prime Video will be making that dream come true for you. All you've got to do is sit back and relax with a snack, and a mood for adventure!

Because they've released the much awaited trailer to 'Hello Charlie', and here are 5 reasons you need to check out the trailer and get ready for the release.

1. A fun cast.

Straight off the bat we know this movie is going to be fun with actors like Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain, Rajpal Yadav and Brahma Mishra being on screen. We get a glimpse into a few hilarious scenes and instances and can't wait to see how they shine in the movie.

2. The genre that will have you in splits.

The movie is an adventure comedy that follows the plot of a billionaire (Jackie Shroff) escaping disguised as a gorilla. What follows is a comedy of errors as Charlie (Aadar Jain) is assigned the monumental task of delivering the Gorilla from Mumbai to Diu.

3. A new Bollywood entry aka TOTO.

The focal point of the trailer is undoubtedly the gorilla, aka TOTO and the adventure he and his new mate Charlie come across. The question remains will TOTO manage to get away? Will he get caught? Or will he go on an all boys trip to Goa or something with Charlie? It's rather refreshing to see a whole new Bollywood entry eh?

4. Aadar Jain.

Do I need to say anything else? There's no doubt that the minute Aadar Jain made his debut all he's been doing is climbing up the ladder, while stealing hearts along the way. We can't wait to see how he and his talents pan out in the movie.

5. The music hits the right spots.

It's not a Bollywood hit if your feet don't start tapping to the music. And that's exactly what happened when we watched the trailer. With so much happening, the background score was definitely something we got hooked on to! And I'm pretty sure they're going to be more hits from the movie for us to move it to.

What are you waiting for? Check out the trailer down below and don't forget to mark your calendars for the 9th of next month!