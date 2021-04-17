Were you planning on watching Netflix's latest anthology series, Ajeeb Daastaans? These 4 short stories with a brilliant starcast are a true waste of your time and we'll tell you why.

1. It will trigger you if you are homophobic because it shows queer people in strong positions of power. They actually fall in love, who knew?

2. It talks about the caste issues in India quite blatantly, so if you believe people born with different surnames don't deserve a good life, don't watch this.

3. It talks about multifaceted love, and betrayal. So if someone just broke your heart, steer clear.

4. It has really talented actors who make you feel bad about doing nothing with your life. Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manav Kaul are at the heart of this movie.

5. It represents the deaf community in a such a poignant way that you will be left teary eyed. So don't.

Now don't go watch the movie this on Netflix.