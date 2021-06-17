Armed with his boy-next-door looks and a sense of humour, Chris Pratt is a wholesome package. From his stint on 'Parks and Recreation' as the pinnacle of adulting to his epic Marvel movie 'The Guardians Of The Galaxy' Star-Lord won our hearts! All this boy has been doing is stealing hearts time and again.

And with the buzz of Amazon Prime Video's latest drop 'The Tomorrow War' we can't help but be ecstatic that he's back at it again. This time in a sci-fi thriller action avatar.

That's why here are 5 reasons why Chris Pratt is the ultimate poster boy.

1. Look at his face!

Do I need to say more? Do I? I don't think so. I can only think of three things: good looks, good looks, and good looks!

2. A brilliant actor. All hail, Star-Lord.

From playing Andy in 'Parks and Recreation' to Star-Lord in 'The Guardians Of The Galaxy,' to Owen in 'Jurassic World,' Pratt has constantly proved his brilliance as an actor with his easy-going screen presence, highlighted by his impeccable comic timing. Needless to say, he's a brilliant actor who has given us characters that we'll always be fond of as his fandom only increases! That's why we can't wait to see him as Dan Forester in 'The Tomorrow War.'





3. He's an adorable blend of goofy and funny.

If you've ever stumbled upon his social media, you'll know that he's not only hot AF but goofy with a sense of humour. I'm pretty sure he follows this wild philosophy of trolling yourself before getting trolled. And it's the most wholesome yet hilarious thing ever. What a genius. #rolemodel.

4. That smile can light up fireworks.

*Goes weak in the knees* His smile is undoubtedly one of the first things you notice. And once you do, you can't unsee it.

5. Inspires us to channel our inner badass and not judge ourselves.

Are you familiar with the situation when you click a selfie that is bomb but you're super torn about sharing it? So you end up spiralling into an inner monologue whether to post the picture or not. Chris Pratt is that person. His overselling of his own pictures so as to not come off as pretentious is the inspiration we need. Perhaps that's why we love him so much. Relatable AF.

So, don't forget to mark your calendars for a time travel rendezvous exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Honestly, if the trailer made us go weak in the knees, we're sure to be knocked over when we catch the movie on the 2nd of July, 2021.