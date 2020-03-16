There's no denying that OTT platforms have been making our evenings a lot more exciting. And with HotstarVIP slaying recently with all its LIT new shows, it came as no surprise when they dropped the second trailer for Special OPS recently. The show is Neeraj Pandey's debut web series through his new digital content venture, Friday Storytellers, for HotstarVIP. Honestly, we can't wait for the show to drop already!

So, of course, based on its killer new trailer, we came up with 5 reasons why you should absolutely be watching Special OPS.

1. The cast

The show features a number of known faces like Kay Kay Menon, Sajjad Delafrooz, Karan Tacker, Divya Datta, Parmeet Sethi, Vinay Pathak, Sharad Kelkar, KP Mukherjee, Saana Khan, Saiyami Kher, and Meher Vij. Isn't that a recipe for a riot!

2. The genre

There's one thing you will absolutely not complain about — and that is the action and the thrilling ride the show is here to take you for! The action is super gritty and the suspense just does not die down.

3. The plot

The plot of the show revolves around the chief R&AW analyst Himmat Singh and his 19-year manhunt tracking down the man responsible for the most devastating terrorist attacks in India. The series takes us into the world of espionage with 5 agents on duty spread across the world (Farooq, Ruhani, Avinash, Juhi and, Bala) who have been a part of Himmat’s team for more than a decade now, with their sole objective being getting a hold of a terror mastermind.

4. Part fact, Part Fiction

The most intriguing part about the show is that it is inspired by true events — the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament. While the actual story of the plot is fiction, it takes inspiration from the Parliament attacks to tell its exciting story. The trailer is enough to leave us wanting more as we get a peek into the 19-year manhunt operation by the Special OPS.

5. Stand out performances

It goes without saying that the show will be a treat for all of us with some stellar performances to watch out for! We have Kay Kay playing a R&AW agent out to get one of the biggest threats to India, we have Sajjad Delafrooz playing a ruthless businessman with dangerous dealings and we have everyone's favourite Karan Tacker portraying a dashing special agent! What more do we want?

If these reasons have made you as excited about the show as we are, you can catch Special OPS streaming on HotstarVIP. Don't forget to tune in for a thrilling ride on the 17th of March! Catch the trailer below.