Do you know what's the best way to spend a cold January Saturday night? A piping hot bowl of noodles and a show you can binge-watch. The good news is that our prayers have been answered this weekend! Amazon Prime Video has finally released its new nine-part political thriller drama 'Tandav' and it absolutely needs to be on your weekend binge list.

The show directed by Ali Abbas Zafar brims with manipulative personalities clashing horns in their quest for power, steep plot twists, and an intriguing storyline. And here are 5 reasons why you can't miss this one.

1. A star studded affair.

The show features an array of talented actors, including Saif Ali Khan, Kumud Mishra, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and many others.

2. Hauntingly amazing background score.

You know it's going to be a banger of a show when you catch yourself humming or randomly scatting to the show's tune. There's no doubt that Julius Packiam has done justice leaving each scene impregnated with the intensity we love about a binge-worthy plot.

3. The theme.

A good political thriller is one that not only highlights the high stakes of politics but also has a juicy conspiracy tale that has you hooked from the get go. 'Tandav' is the amalgamation of several worlds coming together under the unifying yet sometimes destructive world of politics. Zafar picks up the theme of an intimidating political thriller and runs with it never stoppng till the end goal is achieved.

4. Direction.

'Tandav' is Ali Abbas Zafar's digital debut. After blockbusters like 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Bharat', and 'Sultan', Zafar's only motive here is to take us all on a journey to the depths of a murky world. From the get go you're completely sucked into the world of politics prying on the brim of the dark abyss so carefully crafted by Zafar.

5. The plot.

The show takes off after the death of the Prime Minister of India. Leading to growing speculations and rumors of succession, an ugly battle of power, money, and strength ensues.

Get ready to be on the edge of your seats y'all. 'Tandav' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Check it out here.