The excitement is real friends. It is here. Looks great. And we're all on the edge of our seats.

That's what Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo trailer does to you. Just when we had begun to give in to one of our uneventful quarantine days, Amazon Prime Video brought a smile to our faces with the trailer for this Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. And it promises to be a laugh riot.

The film releases on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video and we've already cleared out our schedule for the day. And with Amitabh and Ayushmann making their OTT debuts, we're most excited to see them on screen. So here are 5 reasons why we can't wait to see this priceless jodi in action.

1. Legend of Bollywood meets millennial sweetheart.

As evident from the trailer, the movie revolves around the battle for one-upmanship between an old landlord, Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) and his tenant, Baankey (Ayushmann Khurrana).This is the first time that we'll get to see the Bollywood legend rub shoulders with the millenial sweetheart. And we cannot wait to be bowled over by their crackling chemistry.

2. The comebacks are savage

If there's one thing that made us laugh out loud when we saw the trailer then it's the hilarious banter between Mirza and Baankey. Constantly plotting and scheming against each other, these two are always at each other's throat. A suggestion, make sure to not be seated at the edge of your seat. You might fall over laughing.

3. The Lucknawi accent is spot on

So what if you've never been to Lucknow, you can still get a taste of the city from it's distinct local accent that all the actors have caught perfectly for this film. For a second, you completely forget that these are not real characters. And what makes it even better is the way they try to show each other down, but with tehzeeb.

4. The epic looks of the jodi.

While Ayushmann looks so believable as the young Lucknavi boy with his attire, Amitabh Bachchan steals the show with his brand new look. Round spectacles, a long beard and a head scarf. And don't miss the grumpy frown on his face. It apparently took him 3 hours in make up to get ready everyday! And we're not surprised, because we definitely didn't recognise him at the first go.

5. Their pranks on each other are A1

Throughout the trailer we see both Baankey and Mirza trying to one up each other. Mirza steals the bulbs in Baankey's room to sell them off, Baankey threatens to call college goons. At the end we see them both locked horns over the haveli, neither willing to move an inch. This battle is going to be fun!

The film also stars veteran actors like Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and many others who have carved out their own niche merely on the basis of their talent. A brainchild of Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi, we're super excited for Gulabo Sitabo. And honestly, it's been the hardest for us to wait for June 12.

So don't forget to tune into Amazon Prime Video on June 12, and catch the priceless tale of Mirza and Baankey!