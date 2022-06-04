Well well well mate, look what we have here! Who would've thought this world was going to need to be saved from superheroes? We didn't, until a jaded Englishman came along and held a mirror to our toxic obsession with these narcissistic (head-popping) demons.

But the last two seasons of Amazon Prime Video's satire superhero saga, 'The Boys' has made it evidently clear that Billy Butcher wouldn't have been able to pull this off without his gang. And in season 3, they are wasting no time in blowing the bloody doors off to foil all the money-grabbing and lurid superhero activities once again. The first three episodes of the show are out and it's gorier, funnier, and overall five notches more insane this time. Nevertheless, we are listing 5 reasons why 'The Boys' season 3 should be your jam this weekend.

1. Billy and Hughie's resilient bond.

The two don't see eye-to-eye about a lot of things. But it never meddles with their natural caretaking instinct towards each other. It's almost like a curious case of telepathic brothers that we have here with Karl Urban and Jack Quaid's Billy Butcher and Hughie Campbell. While sustaining their mentor-mentee dynamic, season 3 gives us endearing moments of the lads finally throwing in the towel and having a heart-to-heart with each other. Even though it doesn't come without swift blows of pride, you can see the love for each other shining though their bruised faces which is kinda adorable.

2. Ummm, hello? Jensen Ackles has joined the cast!

'The Boys' sees one of the most significant additions to its cast this season with Jensen Ackles. We kid you not, but those are the most dreamy eyes on the handsomest face we've ever seen belonging to an anti-hero. Not to give away too much about him on the show, but looks like Homelander has finally met his match in Ackles' supe character, Soldier Boy. Going by how the plot has build up his strong and powerful persona in the first three episodes, looks like we'll get to see a lot of that pretty face in the coming episodes, and God willing, even seasons.

3. The twists will still give you the chills.

The show packages gore, blood, laugh, and cringe pretty seamlessly. We have watched a heavyweight lifter build a Vermont country dollhouse for his daughter, the supes unleashing their fury and leaving a wake of bodies in a matter of few seconds, and a kid summoning unnatural superpowers and taking down a villain attacking his mother. You would expect to get used to it all by season 3, but the unpredictable plot twists still have the power to shock you. This only speaks volumes about the effort the writers have put in to keep the show fresh and engaging.

4. The exciting line-up of celeb cameos.

And what's the fun without a few surprise elements thrown in every here and there? The show shocks and surprises with both its violence and stream of numerous celeb cameos out of nowhere. And we're not complaining at all. These guest appearances (we're obviously not telling you who all duh!) is the added cherry on top of the thunderous star power of the show. There have already been three big cameos and we're just three episodes along. No wonder we're finding it hard to wait for the rest of the episodes to release.

5. The performances!

While for many, the USP of the show is the punch-throwing action, blood, and gore, for a lot of us it's still about the performances. By now, it literally seems like Karl Urban can sleepwalk his way through his portrayal of Billy Butcher. He's that perfect! And looking at Hughie this season, you'll realise how much Jack Quaid has grown as an actor, portraying his awkwardness of being Billy's boss in the initial episodes, to perfection. But the one who stands out is Antony Starr as the all-powerful Homelander, who, given the circumstances is not in the best place. And Antony not only brings out his character's frustration but also somehow manages to get us to feel bad for him.

So doesn't matter whether you have any real plans this weekend or not, here's your queue to join Billy and his gang to save the world from the diabolical supes. 'The Boys' season 3 is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.