Well well well mate, look what we have here! Who would've thought this world was going to need to be saved from superheroes? We didn't, until a jaded Englishman came along and held a mirror to our toxic obsession with these narcissistic (head-popping) demons.
But the last two seasons of Amazon Prime Video's satire superhero saga, 'The Boys' has made it evidently clear that Billy Butcher wouldn't have been able to pull this off without his gang. And in season 3, they are wasting no time in blowing the bloody doors off to foil all the money-grabbing and lurid superhero activities once again. The first three episodes of the show are out and it's gorier, funnier, and overall five notches more insane this time. Nevertheless, we are listing 5 reasons why 'The Boys' season 3 should be your jam this weekend.
1. Billy and Hughie's resilient bond.
The two don't see eye-to-eye about a lot of things. But it never meddles with their natural caretaking instinct towards each other. It's almost like a curious case of telepathic brothers that we have here with Karl Urban and Jack Quaid's Billy Butcher and Hughie Campbell. While sustaining their mentor-mentee dynamic, season 3 gives us endearing moments of the lads finally throwing in the towel and having a heart-to-heart with each other. Even though it doesn't come without swift blows of pride, you can see the love for each other shining though their bruised faces which is kinda adorable.
2. Ummm, hello? Jensen Ackles has joined the cast!
3. The twists will still give you the chills.
4. The exciting line-up of celeb cameos.
5. The performances!
While for many, the USP of the show is the punch-throwing action, blood, and gore, for a lot of us it's still about the performances. By now, it literally seems like Karl Urban can sleepwalk his way through his portrayal of Billy Butcher. He's that perfect! And looking at Hughie this season, you'll realise how much Jack Quaid has grown as an actor, portraying his awkwardness of being Billy's boss in the initial episodes, to perfection. But the one who stands out is Antony Starr as the all-powerful Homelander, who, given the circumstances is not in the best place. And Antony not only brings out his character's frustration but also somehow manages to get us to feel bad for him.
So doesn't matter whether you have any real plans this weekend or not, here's your queue to join Billy and his gang to save the world from the diabolical supes. 'The Boys' season 3 is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.