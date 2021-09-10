All my MCU fans will agree with me when I say that the last time we saw Black Widow, she left all of us in a puddle of tears. So obviously, the internet went beserk when they finally released the much needed and anticipated instalment, 'Black Widow' that celebrates the Avenger.

This time, Scarlett Johannson returns as the irrepressible Natasha Romanoff, who is determined to deal with her history as a spy, and mend the broken relationships left in her wake, long before she became an Avenger.

Needless to say, we Marvel fanatics watched the movie as soon as it dropped on Disney+ Hotstar, and here are 5 reasons why you need to as well!

1. The emotional quotient is through the roof in this one.

The movie is packed with everything that you'd expect from a Marvel movie, but what's different about this one is the high emotional quotient making it both heartbreaking, and heartwarming all at once. The movie shines brightest in the quiet moments between Natasha and Yelena, played by Florence Pough. These two women carry a lot of damage, and it is in this lifetime of physical and emotional trauma, that is inflicted, received, and untangled by the characters, which surprisingly makes 'Black Widow' arguably the most heartfelt Marvel movie to date.

2. The action and combat scenes. *chef's kisses.*

One of the many things we loved about the movie was the grounded action minus the overuse of CGI. This time, there is a freshness and realism to the fighting, while also giving us a real taste of what it might be to fight a superhumanly enhanced villian. What's even more wonderful is that despite knowing how Natasha’s story ends, you’re never entirely sure who will survive as the action unfolds.

3. We meet Taskmaster!

The Taskmaster in the comics has become one of the villains who could appear anywhere. He made his debut in the 1980s, with his superpower being that he can mimic anyone’s fighting style once he sees it, which makes him pretty much a perfect villain, eh? What's interesting this time is that he is in charge of the Red Room now, which means he is in Black Widow’s way if she wants to shut down this operation for good. Is this true? Is this speculation? Will she be successful? You need to watch the movie to figure it out.

4. We meet Natasha's first family.

We know Natasha regards the Avengers as her family. What we didn’t know, however, is that there was a family before that too. As far as backdrop stories are concerned, it's so interesting to know more about Marvel's most secretive Avenger! Further, one of the things that were revealed in this movie is the motivation behind the why, and how of Natasha Romanoff. And trust us when we say, that you will not be disappointed.

5. Her story is told - finally.

Black Widow was always seen as the coolest head in a fight. Nothing fazed her, and certainly nothing stopped her. She has always been the glue that has secretly held the Avengers together; her pragmatism, compassion, and common sense kept the team afloat when they needed it most. There have been several key moments in the MCU franchise that took place because of her. Right from her being the one to figure out Loki’s plan in 'The Avengers,' to sacrificing herself to gain the Soul Stone in 'Endgame.' Despite all this, and despite having been the de facto co-leader of the Avengers, Natasha Romanoff has never gotten her proper due, and it was high time her story was told and celebrated.

I'd say, 'Black Widow' has everything going on, dysfunctional families, sibling rivalry, an invincible Russian superhero, a Bond villain, and an army of female assassins. What more do you want?

This weekend, assemble and catch the movie exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, where it is available in six languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also, don't forget to check out the trailer down below!