If you're looking to spice things up with some fast-paced films, then here is a list of spy-esque movies and TV shows that you'll love to watch.

1. The Sleepover

This Netflix film about a pair of siblings who find out that their mom is actually a thief in witness protection is an abet silly but fun watch.





Watch it on Netflix.

2. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

This 2018 movie remains one of our favourite spy films of all time. The sixth instalment of the Mission Impossible series, this movie proved that Tom Cruise still got it.





Watch it on Netflix.

3. The Pacifier

This Vin Diesel starrer is not exactly a spy film but follows the journey of a Navy seal who is forced to keep a group of kids safe when their parents are kidnapped. It is a great film to watch with your family.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

4. The Family Man

This story of a middle-class family man who lies through his teeth because he doubles as a world class spy is one of India's best web series.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Kingsman: The Secret Service

Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin gets recruited in a secret spy agency and his world turns upside down. Caution, watch this movie only if you don't fear blood, gore and ruthless killing.







Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

