If you're looking to spice things up with some fast-paced films, then here is a list of spy-esque movies and TV shows that you'll love to watch.
1. The Sleepover
This Netflix film about a pair of siblings who find out that their mom is actually a thief in witness protection is an abet silly but fun watch.
2. Mission: Impossible – Fallout
This 2018 movie remains one of our favourite spy films of all time. The sixth instalment of the Mission Impossible series, this movie proved that Tom Cruise still got it.
3. The Pacifier
This Vin Diesel starrer is not exactly a spy film but follows the journey of a Navy seal who is forced to keep a group of kids safe when their parents are kidnapped. It is a great film to watch with your family.
4. The Family Man
This story of a middle-class family man who lies through his teeth because he doubles as a world class spy is one of India's best web series.
5. Kingsman: The Secret Service
Bid your boredom goodbye.