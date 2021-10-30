It has been a while that we've been talking about 'The Wheel of Time'. The TV adaptation of the famous high fantasy novels has been long awaited by fans. And it's finally here. I mean almost here. The series is scheduled to release on the 19th of November on Amazon Prime Video and they just dropped a trailer recently. Boy, are we excited.

And if you too are intrigued by the trailer, the beautiful world and its fantastical story, we're here to help you out a bit. Here are 5 things you need to know about 'The Wheel of Time' now that the trailer is out.

1. It's based on a 16-book saga.

That's right. That's 16 books. This fictional world was created by author Robert Jordan with fellow writer Brandon Sanderson coming in to co-write the last three books after Jordan's untimely death. And these books have done very well too, being hailed as the most popular and best fantasy series since the big daddy, 'The Lord of The Rings'.

2. Rosamund Pike is starring.

Rosamund Pike is one of those actresses that we've all praised at some point or the other. She has been knocking it out of the park with her amazing performances like as Amy in 'Gone Girl'. And we can't wait for her to display those acting chops in 'The Wheel of Time'.

3. Lots of amazing influences.

The original novels had some amazing influences. From Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' to (of course) Tolkien's Lord of The Rings. But that's not all, the book also has a lot of philosophical and mythical influences from Asian and Indian mythology, with characters like Shai'tan and concepts like the cyclical nature of time itself.

4. There are a lot of practical effects.

Ask anyone who loves fantasy or just movies in general and they'll tell you how much they hate bad CGI. But the good news for all of the practical effects fans out there is that the show runner, Rafe Judkins has made sure the series has as many practical effects as it can. The character models look fantastic, the locations are all real and even when there is use of CGI, like for the magic system, it looks awesome.

5. The show is in good hands.

The show is being written by Rafe Judkins, the writer behind 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D'. And better yet, the first two episodes are being directed by Uta Briesewitz from 'Stranger Things' and 'Westworld' fame.

So these are just some of the things you need to know before we dive into 'The Wheel of Time'. The show is set to release on the 19th of November on Amazon Prime Video. And to tide you over until then, check out the newly released trailer!