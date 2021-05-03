The fastest way to time travel is by reading a book. And other than being a constant, reliable companion, a boost in discovering our selves, and learning how the world works, books are an escape from reality. And all of us "bibliophiles" have our own favourite ways to escape.

Mine? Spy-action thriller novels. And if you're a fanatic, the name Tom Clancy and his fantastic Ryanverse must ring a bell.

So, here are 5 Clancy books you need to read if you're a sucker for spy fiction.

1. 'The Hunt for Red October' -1984

Clancy's debut novel introduces the legendary CIA analyst Jack Ryan, where a Soviet nuclear submarine commander Marko Ramius, needs to flee to the USA with his submarine while also convincing his bosses that it has been sunk.

2. 'Rainbow Six' - 1998

This techno-thriller is the second book to primarily focus on John Clark who is one of the recurring characters in the Ryanverse, after 'Without Remorse' (1993). 'Rainbow Six' explores the adventures of a multinational counter-terrorism unit, codenamed Rainbow.

3. 'Red Rabbit' - 2002

Taking us into the 1980s, the novel focuses on the early days of Jack Ryan right before he becomes the head of the CIA and the president of the USA. From trying to foil an assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II, to coming head-to-head with the KGB, Ryan’s first official operation is one he won’t forget.

4. 'Locked On' - 2011

'Locked On' is a treat for any Clancy fan as it gives us several of our favourite Ryanverse characters. President Jack Ryan has decided to run for another presidency term instead of retiring. However, his sense of duty has created havoc for one of his closest friends and associates, John Clark.

5. 'Without Remorse' - 1993

This thriller is set during the Vietnam war serving as the origin story of John Clark, who is one of the recurring characters in the Ryanverse. 'Without Remorse' introduces Clark as a former Navy SEAL John Kelly, and explains why he changed his name while taking us on a riveting journey of how an ordinary man goes beyond the barriers of justice and morality to become the CIA legend, Mr Clark.





