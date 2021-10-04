It was a few years ago that streaming platforms came up and changed the entire landscape of entertainment. And while we now have the content of the world at our fingertips and can choose between multiple platforms, sometimes it's a hassle.

So, to make this basic and everyday activity of consuming content easier, Amazon has launched Prime Video Channels in India. Put simply, Amazon has brought many of your favourite content providers under one roof, so that all you need to do is enjoy and not worry about different passwords and payments. Already a success in 11 countries, Prime Video Channels was launched in India on September the 24th. And thanks to this, Amazon Prime Video promises to make the video streaming experience even simpler and more convenient for all viewers

With that in mind, let's look at the 5 simple ways in which Prime Video Channels is going to revolutionise and simplify your streaming experience.

1. Your favourite platforms, under one roof

Prime Video Channels has partnered with 8 different OTT platforms, including discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. Imagine having all of the content of these platforms at one destination and not needing to toggle between apps.

2. Simplified access.

Every time we sign up for a streaming service, we need to create a new username, password and set up a new subscription mechanism. So, we have an alphanumeric password for service X, and then one that has special characters and oh, there’s that other one you completely forgot about. With Prime Video Channels, you can say goodbye to the pain of multiple usernames, passwords and keeping track of different subscriptions. Just use your Prime account details to log in to Prime Video, start subscribing to different channels and keep track of all subscriptions from one place. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

3. A library worth boasting about.

Amazon Prime Video already has such a fantastic library. But now with the content of 8 different OTT platforms also available, this library is truly something to write home about. In fact, you'll have access to close to 10,000 new content titles across shows, movies, genres and languages, with this launch. You could watch your favourite Prime Video originals like 'Paatal Lok' and 'Mirzapur' or you could catch an arthouse film on MUBI, or check out the array of wildlife, adventure, science, food, and lifestyle content available on discovery+. The collection is truly enviable.

4. No need to keep switching between apps.

Don't you hate it when you're getting ready to watch something that you've been wanting to watch for a long time and you have to search for it on 5 different apps before you've found it. With Prime Video Channels, users can do away with the hassle of searching for their favourite content on each of the platforms. All you have to do is use Prime Video’s search bar and get results and recommendations from all of the OTT platforms that are available.

5. Innovative features.

IMDb's X-Ray feature on Amazon Prime Video is one of the coolest things ever. It helps in finding out who a certain actor is and even provides helpful trivia about the movie or show you are watching. And this feature, along with others, like a single unified watchlist across platforms and the continue watching feature, are available on all of the content across different content partners.

So, Prime members, what are you waiting for? You can log in to Amazon Prime Video on the web or on your Android phones, start buying add-on subscriptions to the available channels and then watch content across all devices! And if you're not a Prime member yet, then, of course there is no better time than now to become one.

