Have you ever heard a song and found the beats vaguely familiar? Maybe because they were lifted right off other hits. Here are some Bollywood songs that K-pop lovers instantly recognised as their favourites.

1. The Copy - Zaalima from Raees

This 2017 song was sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Arijit Singh, and features Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in the video. The song does have Pritam's name attached to it, so there's no surprise that it is a blatant copy of the 2014 Korean song Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang.

The Original - Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang

2. The Copy - Laaj Sharam from Veere Di Wedding

If you and your girl gang found yourselves jamming to this song then sorry to break it to you, but there is absolutely nothing original about it. Not only is the entire first minute of the song an exact rip-off, they decided to copy from a K-Pop band that is popular enough for people to recognise. This 2018 song is (albeit good) copy of the 2014 song Girls Girls Girls by GOT7.

The Original - Girls Girls Girls by GOT7

3. The Copy - Pehli Nazar Mein from Race

Back in 2012, everyone was obsessed with this Atif Aslam song composed by Pritam, it was perfect love song. Maybe because it was a tried and tested hit called Sarang Hae Yo by Kim Hyung Sup. The song was a part of the hit drama, Sassy Girl Chun-hyang, also known as Delightful Girl.

The Original - Sarang Hae Yo by Kim Hyung Sup

4. The Copy - Bhool Bhulaiyan title track

Another Pritam song? Damn. If you loved the beats at the beginning of this song. Then you'll love the original that it was ripped off from - My Lecon by JTL. However, many speculate that the Korean song was also inspired by the Russian song Ozero slyoz by Potap and Nastya. But truth be told, the similarities between My Lecon and Bhool Bhulaiyan are too stark to be a coincidence.

The Original - My Lecon by JTL

5. The Copy - Mantoiyat from Manto

Raftaar's 2018 song for Manto gathered a lot of criticism for copying BTS' RM. In Mantoiyat, Raftaar raps about social issues and so does RM in his 2015 song, Do You. Paired with the similarities in the video, people were quick to make the connection between the two songs. Raftaar did issue an official apology for the similarities between the two songs.

The Original - Do You by RM

6. The Copy - Baatein Kuch Ankahee from Life In A... Metro

The beautiful interlude that we all loved in this song by Pritam, is actually lifted directly from the Korean song, Ah reum da oon sa ram. The original was a part of the original sound track for the 2005 drama, My Lovely Sam Soon which starred our Crash Landing On You favourite, Hyun Bin in the lead role.

The Original - Ahreum Dareum Saram from My Lovely Sam Soon

Which one surprised you the most?