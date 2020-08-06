When it comes to romance, music is an irreplaceable element. So, it’s a given that a romantic musical is bound to make you experience love like never before, which is exactly what Amazon Prime Video's new show 'Bandish Bandits' has done. In fact, multiple moments in the show will make you smile, make you stalk your crush and blush, and make you fall in love with love all over again.

Here are a few true moments of love from the show.

1. When Tamanna revealed her true self

2. When Radhe showed us that true love never fades

3. When Tamanna taught us what love feels like

4. When Tamanna showed us what a relationship means

5. When Radhe flattered Tamanna, and all of us too!

6. When Radhe finally expressed his love for Tamanna

There is more, but you get the gist. Don’t take my word for it, watch the show and find out for yourself! Head to Amazon Prime Video right now and let true love sweep you off your feet.

Love is calling, are you ready??