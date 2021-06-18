The weekend is finally here. And I know I'm not alone when I say that I cannot wait to get into my jammies, order pizza, and watch something while I unwind. Luckily for us, the internet has been buzzing with talks of Amazon Prime Video's latest movie, 'Sherni,' starring Vidya Balan.

And here are 6 reasons why the buzzing is getting louder.

1. Vidya Balan's Character.

Vidya Vincent, played by Vidya Balan is a fascinatingly nuanced character who oozes ease and a sense of calm on-screen. A newly appointed DFO (District/Divisional Forest Officer), the movie follows Vidya Vincent as she tackles the challenges of her new job, in a male-dominated environment. She comes off as a strong-willed woman who's willing to listen, work, and make changes, defying the already chalked out norms and expectations from a sarkari officer.

2. Direction and storyline.

Directed by Amit V Masurkar, the story revolves around the difficulties faced by a newly appointed DFO who is torn between nature and human beings while on the hunt for a man-eating tigress. Masurkar's work is applaudable as he masterfully captures the conflicts, politics, and patriarchy that claws at society's fabric. The plotline is linear with several anticipatory moments where you're not sure what to expect. Further, the film leaves you with questions where you are made to contemplate the choices we've made as human beings.

3. The conflict between development and preservation.

The minute the sherni attacked a human being, the question if she should live or not was brought up. Masurkar dives head-first exploring the man versus animal conflict. We, as audiences are left sympathising with Vidya and her moral dilemma.

4. The inherent themes throughout the movie.

While the main plot of the movie is the hunt for a tigress, what's commendable is how subtly 'Sherni' has managed to explore important themes. Without being too in-your-face, the movie dwells into the subjects of power politics, corruption, the man versus animal conflict, and how in a patriarchal society a woman is questioned and doubted, no matter what. However, even with heavy themes like these, not once does the movie take on an authoritative tone, instead, it leaves it up to us to notice and question.

5. Supporting cast members.

The film is chock full of various characters that shine through. You have your logical ones, the simpletons, the greedy ones, and the ones who think the world revolves around them! Each character becomes somewhat integral to the plot. The film features seasoned actors like Neeraj Kabi, Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala amongst several others.

6. Dialogues laden with comic undertones and wit.

The dialogues in the movie are easy-going with several characters tapping into their comic, witty selves. While you do have dialogues and instances that are chuckle-worthy, you also have scenes where long silences speak volumes.

Now, there's no need for endless scrolling and wondering what to watch tonight! Check out the trailer down below, and catch 'Sherni' streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.