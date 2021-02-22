After the grand success of Drishyam in every language, director Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2: The Resumption has released on Amazon Prime in Malayalam. The much-awaited sequel stars Mohanlal as the main lead who uses his wit and intelligence once again to protect his family at any cost and here are all the reasons you shouldn't miss it.

1. The story continues from where it ended so it doesn't seem like an abrupt start.

The sequel kicks off six years from the time Georgekutty (Mohanlal), a cable television operator, outsmarted the police investigating the murder of Varun Prabhakar, his daughter’s classmate who gets accidentally killed by her, during an attempt to sexually assault her. The sequel shows the impact of the entire incident on the family members and how everyone is dealing with it in their own way.

2. The buildup for the backstory exhilarates the audience and it all ties in towards the end.

The first half of the movie seems a little confusing for a person who has watched the first part. Georgekutty has a new business and there are a few new characters who are introduced to the story which are seemingly irrelevant in the first 30-45 minutes. But later on, every element falls into place and gives us some satisfying closure towards the end.

3. Mohanlal's layered portrayal as Georgekutty is phenomenal.

From his new business to his newfound interest in drinking alcohol, Georgekutty seemed like a reckless, new person in this sequel. However, his ever-so-calm attitude was merely a cover for all the things he was planning for his family's future.

4. The vulnerability of the characters seemed relatable and gave the entire story a human touch.

Whether it is Georgekutty's elder daughter Anju's fear of the police or his wife Rani's insecurity throughout the movie, every emotion connected the audience to the horrid incident that occurred in the first movie.

5. Just like the prequel, Drishyam 2 grips you and keeps you at the edge of your seat throughout.

The prequel had a lot of twists and turns. But the best part about this sequel was that every revelation in the story made the audience gasp. Especially, the second half which shocks you in the end.

6. Not once will the language barrier hinder your viewing experience.

The movie is in Malayalam but honestly, for anyone who doesn't understand the language, it is absolutely no problem. The subtitles are simple and lets you understand every character and every angle of the movie without any discomfort.

Watch the trailer here :