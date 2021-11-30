When we think of weddings, we usually picture elaborate rituals and ceremonies that are often tiresome and perhaps don't even serve a true purpose. Don't get us wrong, we love a hearty, and traditional wedding. But a lot of these ceremonies are either sexist or just simply outdated and rigid.

Which is why we love to see couples break and bend a few rules to bring in some fresh traditions and rituals in their place. So, here's a list of couples we've seen carry out some beautiful, unconventional practices in their weddings this year, take a look!

1. When Patralekhaa filled Rajkummar Rao's maang with sindoor.

Peak feminist moment in an Indian celeb wedding.

2. When Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi had a female priest carry out their marriage ritual.

Also, they decided not to have Kanyadaan or Bidaai ceremony.

3. When Yami Gautam had a super intimate and simple wedding, where she wore a wonderful sari passed down to her by her mother.

4. Also when Patralekhaa walked down the aisle with both her dogs.

5. When this couple kissed on the mandap on pandit ji's gentle (and extremely cute) encouragement.

6. When chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya decided to drive herself away from her 'vidaai' ceremony to break the patriarchal stereotype of 'giving your daughter away.'

Here's to more weddings like these. We love to see people break stereotypes and create fresh new traditions!