The 67th National Film awards took place recently, and several of our finest actors won awards for their best work.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was awarded for his work in Bhonsle, while Dhanush won an award for his performance in Asuran. And along with the two of them, Kangana Ranaut won acting honours for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

South film star Rajinikanth also received his 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony. And in terms of films, Chhichhore won an award for being the Best Hindi Film, while Priyadarshan's Malayalam film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won an award for the Best Feature Film.

Congratulations to them all!