Bollywood is buzzing with controversies and sometimes, in this nasty business, careers get destroyed because someone said the wrong thing. One of the latest being Kartik Aaryan being dropped from Dostana 2 because of his tiff with Karan Johar. Here are some other controversies from the past that this incident reminded us of:

1. Vivek Oberoi

Back in 2003, Vivek Oberoi accused Salman Khan of harassing him because Vivek was dating his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai. He called a press conference and said Salman Khan was threatening him, and called him 41 times, which did not sit well with Salman. After that, we've barely ever seen Vivek in shows and movies, and it is safe to say that his career ended prematurely. Vivek himself admitted, many years later, that what he did was immature and shouldn't have happened.

2. Arijit Singh

It began at the Star Guild Awards in 2014 where Arjit had dozed off in his seat during the award function, due to a hectic schedule. He was shaken and called to the stage where Salman pulled him up for sleeping, to which Arjit replied saying, Aaj logoon ne sula diya. He immediately apologised but the damage had already been done. Because reportedly, the Meet Brothers dropped a song recorded with Arijit for Kick and even Pritam didn't use his vocals for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. And then when his recorded song was dropped from Sultan, Arjit decided to make a public apology with a Facebook post.

But this was back in 2017, since then not much has changed in his equation with Salman Khan. Thankfully though, Arjit's career has picked up and he hasn't disappeared, because we love his soulful voice.

3. Tanushree Dutta

The actor accused Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya for misbehaving with her while shooting for a song on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. In a press conference, Tanushree said, "Ganesh Acharya is mainly responsible for spoiling my career, my livelihood and my life." In 2018, she filed a complaint against Nana, Ganesh Acharya - choreographer of the song, Samee Siddiqui - the film's producer and Rakesh Sarang, director for allegedly molesting her on the set of the movie.

4. Sushant Singh Rajput

After the sad demise of the actor, many people close to him and fellow actors spoke up about how Salman Khan and Karan Johar tried to ruin the actor’s career. "Karan Johar and Salman Khan together conspired to not let him work in films. Karan Johar signed Sushant and Jacqueline for a film Drive but in the middle of this film, Jacqueline got an offer to work in Race 3. Karan did not let Sushant sign any more films and allowed Jacqueline to work in Salman’s film which delayed its shooting," said Sushant’s gym partner, Sunil Shukla. He also alleged that Shah Rukh Khan insulted the actor at the IIFA in Macau.

5. Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap apparently lost films in the industry because of his tiff with Salman during the filming of Tere Naam. One Neha Dhupia's talk show he said, “There were lots of changes happening in the project and the script even got changed several times. Later new producers arrived and I got to know that now Salman Khan is the new hero of the film. Producers asked me to direct this film. The hero of the film belongs from Mathura, Agra and I myself belong to UP so I could not find Salman fitting to that role. Despite that, I tried to make the role fit for Salman and asked him to grow some hair on her chest.”

“I told whole suggestion to Salman and asked the actor to grow some hair on the chest. When I said this to him, he was just staring at me and didn't say a single word to me. Next day I got a call from the producer and he reached to meet me at. The producer throws a glass bottle at me and said - 'Saale Tu Salman Ko Baal Ugane Ko Bolega.” Phew, that sounds intense.

6. Abhinav Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap’s brother Abhinav Kashyap, called out Salman Khan and his family for sabotaging his career. This director of Dabangg shared a Facebook post and wrote that the reason he moved out of making Dabangg 2 was because Arbaaz, ‘in collusion with’ Sohail was trying to take control of his career and bully him.

"Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing," he wrote. He also added that he was gaslighted, which led to his divorce and sabotaged his family. Anurag refused to comment on the situation.

7. Akashdeep Saigal

This actor, famous for his role of Ansh in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also had a huge tiff with Salman Khan when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss 5. Akashdeep accused Salman then of hitting him and causing emotional hurt. In 2016, he said that Salman hired a fleet of PR to destroy his career and that's why it never took off. However, in a recent interview, he addressed Salman again, saying he has moved on, "But I don’t know if he has. I never hired any PR to destroy a career. I don’t have a petty mind. I don’t take 10 people along with me to make myself seem more powerful."

Which one surprised you the most?