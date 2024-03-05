The struggle stories of our favourite stars always leave us inspired. Their journey from rags to riches and everything they faced on the way motivates us or at least plants sympathy in our hearts. Somewhere, ‘regular people’ like us see ourselves in them.

But honestly, not all Bollywood outsiders had to start from the bottom and here’s a list of them that will leave you surprised.

1. Chunky Pandey

His father, Dr Sharad Pandey was a renowned heart surgeon and part of the team that performed the first ever heart transplant in India. Adding on to this, his mother Snehlata Pandey was also a pioneer in her field being India’s first obesity doctor. She later opened her own clinic and added several Bollywood personalities to her clientele. And we don’t need to tell you how much dough comes with being at the apex of one’s field.

2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi’s father, Late Satish Pednekar was a former MLA and Home & Labor Minister of Maharashtra from the Indian National Congress.

3. Radhika Madan

Her father, Sujit Madan is an affluent businessman and director & board member of 8 different companies. And to our surprise, he is also the co-owner of Natraj Stationary Product! Yes, THAT Natraj Stationary.

4. Rashmika Mandanna

The Vanga actress’ father, Madan Mandanna owns a coffee estate and consider us officially jealous because who doesn’t want coffee straight from the estate to your cups?

5. Chandrachur Singh

His mother, Maharajkumari Krishna Kumari Devi of Patna, is LEGIT royalty and his father was Late MLA Captain Baldev Singh who belonged to a landlord family of Jalalpur.

6. Suniel Shetty

Anna’s father was an established hotelier who started working at the age of 9! His late father, namely Veerapa Shetty owned multiple successful hotels and bars.

7. Neha and Aisha Sharma

Their father is is an MLA belonging to Indian National Congress from Bhagalpur, Bihar and it’s needless to say that Neha had experience to portray her role in Youngistaan.

