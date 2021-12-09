Since we're in wedding season, and also witnessing a big celebrity wedding taking place at the moment, I guess it's fair to say love, romance and shaadi is definitely on a lot of our minds.

But one thing that is great to see is when two people come together without letting society's perception of what looks right get in the way of their love. One of those things is definitely age. An age gap between two people is often looked at with some sort of skepticism, especially if the women are older. And we'd like to shed light on some of the most famous celeb couples where the women are older than their male partners. Take a look.

1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is 10 years older than Nick Jonas, and look at them! Doing pujas and Diwali dinners together!

2. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The alleged wedding between this celeb couple is taking place on the 9th of December and they've really kept their relationship under wraps and away from prying eyes successfully. Though one thing we do know about these two is that Katrina (38) is about 5 years older than Kaushal (33).

3. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

TBH they're one of my favourite couples in Bollywood. And I guess the fact that Soha Ali Khan was 37 years old and Kunal Khemu 32 when they got married just gave me another reason to respect their relationship!

4. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

When these two got married, Aishwarya Rai was 34 years old and Abhishek Bachchan was 31.

5. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

We all remember their lovely wedding. Bipasha looked stunning in her Bong bride avatar. When they had gotten married Bipasha was 36, and Karan was 33.

6. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

We all know about this cute pair, and love seeing posts of them together. While Sushmita Sen is 46 years old, Rohman Shawl is 29.

I would keep asking him, 'So, how old are you? You look so young.' And he'd be like, 'You guess!' Later I realised how young he was as to why he didn't want to get that in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us.

- Sushmita Sen for Film Companion

7. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been married for about 3 years now and they also two little ones together. Right now Dhupia is 41 years old, while Angad Bedi is 38.

She even gave it back to a troll who thought it was funny to bring up the age difference between the two.

As long as two people are happy together, does anything else even matter?