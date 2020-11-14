Looking for something different to wear this Diwali? Here are 7 celeb inspired Diwali outfits that will set you apart, without taking a toll on your pocket.

1. The traditional Banarasi look

You can't ever go wrong with Banarasi. Just pick a beautiful bright kurta and plazzo you already own and pair it with a Banarasi dupatta. You'll definitely use in the long run and it never goes out of style.

2. Elegant in pastel

If you're in the mood for something sombre and simple then a kurta and trouser set in pastel is an easy go-to choice. Pair it with a sheer dupatta for the perfect cotton candy look.

3. Printed Co-ords

You can pair printed co-ords with some statement earrings and you've got the hassle-free look that can slay at any party.

4. Layer it up

Adding a layer of a contrast colour on top of a plain kurta or a crop top set can instantly brighten up an outfit.

5. Play it safe with red

Can you ever go wrong with red? It is the one colour that screams traditional and festivities, so don't hesitate in investing in a bold red outfit.

6. Experiment with a garara or a sharara

It's all about the cuts. So if you're ready to move past the palazzo sets, then invest in a statement garara and kurta this Diwali.

7. Steal hearts with a floral saree

Sarees are the perfect choice for those who pick elegance over everything else. And since floral prints are all the rage again this season, why not give it a try.

Which one is your Diwali pick?