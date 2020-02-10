In a world where women are constantly pitted against each other, these actors at The Academy Awards decided to stand up for each other. Their show of female solidarity with women hyping each other up was so good to witness, that we decided to make a list for anyone who might have missed it. From Natalie Portman to Hildur Guðnadóttir, these women made Oscars legendary.

1. When Natalie Portman's cape had the names of female directors and women in the industry who weren't nominated, including Greta Gerwig and Lulu Wang.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

2. When Janelle Monae opened the show with her brilliant performance, which was a huge nod towards people of colour, women, and the queer.

Janelle Monáe came and did what she had to do. #oscars pic.twitter.com/AocAH1U0sJ — What An Experience (@UrsulaMorrow_) February 10, 2020

3. When Hildur Guðnadóttir won an Oscar for 'Joker' and took the moment to inspire women around the world by asking them to speak up so the world can hear them.

Hildur Guðnadóttir, accepting the award for Best Original Score: "To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within—please speak up. We need to hear your voices." https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OWifHA1W5B — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

4. When Renée Zellweger dedicated her 'Best Actress' award to Judy Garland, who has never won the Oscar before.

"Though Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time, I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy."



Renée Zellweger accepts the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in "Judy." https://t.co/oHVjK76V0H #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XrvjBBoGLW — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

5. When Laura Dern, in her acceptance speech for the 'Best Supporting Actress' dedicated her award to her mother, Diane Ladd who was also her plus one for the night.

"This is the best birthday present ever!"



Watch Laura Dern's acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actress award. https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zcBtfW7keP — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

6. When Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver and Gal Gadot spoke about starting a fight club where the losers get to answer the question, 'How does it feel to be a woman in Hollywood?'

Sigourney Weaver: "We decided that after the show, we're going to start a fight club."



Gal Gadot: "Men are all invited...and the loser gets to answer questions from journalists about how it feels to be a woman in Hollywood." https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lShTdAWOhh — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

7. When Eímear Noone made history by becoming the first female conductor at the Oscars.

Because there is nothing cooler than women who lift each other.