Of all the things that have made this year interesting (to say the least), television show moments are definitely one of them. There are too many TV soap scenes that have hit the internet and made things just a little easier (and entertaining) for us in 2021.

Which is why why we've got a list of some of the most chuckle-worthy and fascinating viral TV soap scenes that you can scroll through and just reminisce over what the past year has brought to us!

1. This scene from the Pakistani serial Laapata that implied a kiss between the lead couple, without ever showing an actual kiss.

These sorts of sanskaari kisses is what most of us grew up watching and blushing over.

2. Then this television moment where all laws of physics were defied.

The scene is from the show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, and it shows the protagonist bringing his love interest a piece of the moon to prove his love for her. Yep. Are you facepalming yourself as hard as we are?

3. A scene where the word 'accident' took on a whole new meaning.

Accidental sex with a friend? Possible. Accidental injuries? Yes. But accidental marriage ritual? Uhh.. wait just a minute. In this scene from the TV show Thapki Pyar Ki, we see a man trip and fill a woman's maang with sindoor, leading to them being married. May god protect us all from such 'marriages.'

Purab aur Thapki ke naye rishtey ki ho gayi hai shuruaat, par kya hoga jab Veena Devi ke saamne aa jaayega Thapki ka sach?

Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #ThapkiPyarKi, Mon-Sat shaam 6 baje sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot.#JigyasaSingh @aakashahuja3 pic.twitter.com/Bo0XFVi5sR — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2021

4. When this scene from the Pakistani show went viral for having Rabindra Sangeet in it.

Music is literally therapeutic. It is indeed something that heals. Which is why it unites people everywhere. And also why we loved seeing our Rabindra Sangeet travel across the border and be appreciated over there!

Other part of the Rabindrasangeet in Pakistani TV serial “Dil Kiya Karay”

Director- Mehreen Jabbar

Singer: Sharvari Despande

Actor- Yumna Zaidi https://t.co/pJHqvwUfn6 pic.twitter.com/qCcIfQiOuZ — Adil Hossain (@adilhossain) June 3, 2021

5. When this epic scene from Sasural Simar Ka went viral for showing the audience a meticulously rehearsed murder scene.

Do you guys see how the woman is holding the other end of the fabric around her neck? All she needed to do is let go of that.

6. And they didn't just have one scene like that, they had two!

This one looks like one of those skits we all had to perform in school, in second or third grade, because our teachers picked us and literally spoon fed us the expressions and actions.

Indian soap operas take things to a whole different level pic.twitter.com/vmN5YO8075 — No Context Violence (@NoConViolence) January 21, 2021

7. What about this one scene from Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? that had everyone hurling in their mouths.

Just to make things clear, the main lead here was abusive, he had major control issues and thought his wife was an object of some sort. So he ate a cockroach that crawled up on her because he couldn't stand it touching her.

bc ye kya dekh li mene 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qMETQEoYaf — afsana (@kendallsiimpp) September 7, 2021

Nobody ever said entertainment has to be a pleasant experience.