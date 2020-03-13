In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, necessary steps are being taken to prevent the virus from spreading further. Consequently, the release of the following films has also been postponed:

1. Sooryavanshi

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi was originally supposed to release on March 24. However, it has now been postponed and the filmmakers are yet to share the new release date.

2. No Time To Die

No Time To Die is the latest in the James Bond film franchise and the last movie starring actor Daniel Craig as the MI6 agent. The release of the film has been shifted from April 2020 to November 2020.

3. A Quiet Place Part II

The much-anticipated sequel to this sci-fi horror had its world premiere in NYC on March 08 and was initially supposed to release on March 18. However, it has now been postponed and a new release date has not been shared.

4. Fast & Furious: F9

The release of the latest film in the Fast & Furious franchise has been pushed by over a year, from May 2020 to April 2021.

5. Mulan

The live-action remake of Disney's 1998 animated film, Mulan was initially scheduled to be released on March 27, 2020. However, its release has now been postponed indefinitely.

A message from Mulan Director, Niki Caro. pic.twitter.com/0L3VzAfaeB — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) March 12, 2020

6. The New Mutants

The release date for the next film from Marvel's X-Men universe, The New Mutants, has already been changed multiple times. However, its latest change comes in the light of the Coronavirus pandemic and the April 2020 premiere has been postponed. A new release date is yet to be shared.

7. The Lovebirds

Starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, The Lovebirds is a romantic comedy that had its world premiere on March 14, 2020. However, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the film's release has been postponed from April 2020. A new release date is yet to be shared.

At a time when authorities across the globe are struggling to curb the spread of the virus, such precautions are necessary, even if they leave the fans disappointed.