Whether you’re a finance professional or just a Wallstreet enthusiast, here are some of the greatest finance movies of all time that you must watch.

1. The Big Short (2015) | IMDb rating – 7.8

This movie explains sophisticated financial instruments in a very clever manner. The Big Short is based on the non-fiction book “The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine” by Michael Lewis. It revolves around a few traders who get to know about the housing bubble that triggered the financial crisis in 2007-2008 before anyone else. It has a 7.8 IMDb rating.

2. Wall Street (1987) | IMDb rating – 7.3

A must-watch for professionals, Wall Street shows the excess and hedonism associated with finance. This 1987 Oliver Stone classic serves as a reminder of the dangers of insider trading and has an IMDb rating of 7.3.

3. Too Big to Fail (2011) | IMDb rating – 7.3

Too Big to Fail is an American television film which centres around ex-US Treasury Secretary, Henry Paulson who served from 2006 to 2009. It offers an intimate look at the financial crisis of 2008 and the people who were the decision-makers of the fate of the world’s economy.

Hotstar

4. Barbarians at the Gate (1993) | IMDb rating – 7.2

Barbarians at the Gate is based on the 1989 book of the same name by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar. It does take some creative liberties in the portrayal of the leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco, but the behind-the-scenes negotiations are a delight to watch.

Reelgood

5. Boiler Room (2000) | IMDb rating – 7

Unlike some of the films on the list, Boiler Room, is a work of fiction. And unlike most of the films on the list, it doesn’t showcase the glitz and glamour of the finance world but instead focuses on the pump-and-dump firms. This film embodies the notion, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” and is an interesting watch.

IMDb

6. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) | IMDb rating – 8.2

Probably one of the most famous Wallstreet movies out there, The Wolf of Wall Street is based on real-life events and chronicles the rise and fall of a famous stock scammer, Jordan Belfort. The performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill are phenomenal as well.

7. Inside Job (2010) | IMDb – 8.2

Like most of the finance movies, Oscar-winning movie Inside Job is also based on the financial meltdown of 2008. Made after exhaustive research and extensive interviews with key financial insiders, politicians, journalists, and academics Inside Job is a must-watch finance movie.