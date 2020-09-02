Are you done binge-watching Crash Landing On You and need some good K-dramas to watch? We've made the perfect list of dramas you'll love if you can't get enough of Crash Landing On You.

1. King: The Eternal Monarch

A Korean emperor finds himself transported into a parallel universe - modern day South Korea. Where he meets the detective he's been looking for all his life. Will she believe his reality?

2. The Hymn Of Death

Based on a true story, the drama tells the story of a married playwright Kim U-jin who fell in love with soprano Yun Sim-deok. Set in the Joseon era, this period drama will leave you feeling melancholic.

3. Guardian: The Lonely And Great God

This 2016 comedy drama series has a brilliant star cast with Gong Yoo playing an immortal goblin who must suffer for eternity, and Lee Dong-wook playing the Grim Reaper. The show also stars Kim Go-eun as the Goblin's bride.

4. Something In The Rain

A single woman meets her best friend's younger brother after years and the two hit it off. This show is a perfect example of how age is just a number.

5. Memories Of Alhambra

Hyun Bin plays an investor reaches Spain in search of the developer of an augmented reality game but instead meets a woman who runs a small hostel.

6. Descendants Of The Sun

After parting ways due to their philosophical differences, Yoo Shi Jin, a Captain in the Korean Special Forces, and Doctor Kang Mo Yeon meet again in a war-torn Uruk.

7. Doctor Stranger

A surgeon escapes North Korea to the south and bumps into a woman who looks exactly like the girlfriend he was forced to leave behind.